Program Manager, Compliance

At Scale, we are driving the future of AI and Machine Learning across a variety of industries. As the Program Manager for Compliance, you will play a pivotal role in the continued success of Scale. Your role will be instrumental in ensuring the effective operation of our Compliance department and our GRC function, allowing us to maintain the highest standards in our industry.

Reporting to the Director & Associate General Counsel, Compliance, you will be a dedicated program manager for Scale's enterprise compliance program and the person who turns policy into practice across anti-bribery and anti-corruption, gifts and entertainment, conflicts of interest, third-party risk and sanctions, policy lifecycle, and company-wide training. This is a hands-on builder, not a maintenance role.

You will support Commercial, Public Sector, and international business lines, working closely with Legal, Procurement, Finance, Security, and go-to-market teams.

You will:

Help build, design, improve, and streamline Scale's core compliance programs, including anti-bribery and anti-corruption (ABAC), gifts and entertainment, conflicts of interest, and third-party risk and sanctions screening.

Collaborate with stakeholders across the company to improve compliance policies, processes, and procedures.

Monitor regulatory developments relevant to Scale's business, translate them into concrete policy and process changes, and track compliance obligations flowing out of customer contracts.

Partner with leadership to build, mature, and operationalize the company's enterprise risk management (ERM) framework, identifying and assessing key business risks.

Build the reporting layer: metrics and periodic reporting that give Legal & GRC leadership a defensible picture of program health.

Flex into audit and assurance work during peak certification periods, and own inbound customer and investor compliance diligence questionnaires.

Ideally you'd have:

5+ years building or operating ethics and compliance programs in-house, with hands-on ownership of ABAC and at least one of gifts and entertainment, conflicts of interest, or third-party risk.

A track record of building policies, processes, and controls from scratch and successfully implementing them within a business.

Experience leading day-to-day activities and improving processes.

An action-oriented mindset, balancing creative problem-solving with a strong drive to achieve outcomes.

Strong analytical skills, with experience using data analysis tools or software.

Experience in project management, including planning, organizing, and managing resources.

Nice to haves:

Familiarity with various compliance frameworks, both auditing and implementing, such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, and NIST 800-53.

Experience applying AI or Machine Learning.

International compliance experience, particularly government contracting or public sector business in the GCC, EMEA, or APAC.

Experience with GRC tooling or third-party risk management systems, and certification such as CCEP or CCEP-I.

Current or past U.S. Government Security Clearance.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $164,800 — $206,000 USD