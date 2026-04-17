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Reliable AI for the decisions your business runs on.

Enterprises trust Scale to build, deploy and operate AI systems that perform in production.

Energy
Infrastructure
Insurance
Health
Consumer
Retail
Life Science

Scale bridges the gap between AI models & business outcomes

By connecting your data and models with tangible human feedback, we create workflows into systems that continuously improve over time.

Trusted by

Your experts, amplified. Your limits, redefined.

Enterprise

Agentic Building Permit Validation

Research

Beyond "Out-of-the-Box": Why Enterprises Need Specialized RL Agents

Company

How Morgan Stanley deploys AI that actually works (hint: it's evals) | Human in the Loop: Episode 13

Enterprise

Turn Insurance Documents Into Intelligence

Healthcare

Reliable AI for the Future of Healthcare

Trusted by the world's most ambitious enterprises.

Real customers, real results.

Time Saved

93%

faster contract reviews for legal clients (15 hours > 1 hour)

Revenue

$64M+

revenue growth after implementing Gen AI recommendations.

Accuracy

100%

source-cited, regulator-defensive audit-trail.

Adoption

36,000+

customer retention within 3 months of rollout.

Delivery Speed

6 weeks

production timeline to implement Scale AI in your system.

Don't just take our word for it

The race is on.

Everyone is using AI. But only Scale makes it uniquely yours.

Learn More

Most AI gets smarter for everyone. Dialect learns from your experts every day, turning their judgment into a compounding advantage that grows more powerful, and more uniquely yours, over time.

Three Pillars.
One Unfair Advantage.

Integrated experts

We embed directly in your organization to help you identify the right use cases and build them correctly from your office, not ours.

Technology

Our platform and internal tooling are built to move fast, ready to stand up in your environment within a day of a demo.

Applied AI Research

Our frontier research team isn't just following the technology, they're building and evaluating it alongside the labs that make it.

Powered by the Scale Generative AI Platform

Agentic solutions are built and deployed on Scale’s platform, enabling the full lifecycle of AI systems – from development to real-world operation.

AI Platform

Build & Improve AI Systems

Create, evaluate, and refine AI systems with the data, feedback, and workflows needed to make them reliable.

Deploy & run in production

Integrate AI into your business workflows and operate it reliably—with the controls needed to scale safely.

Built to Be Trusted.

Trusted by government and defense operations, Scale delivers AI systems that meet the highest standards for security, oversight, and operational reliability.

Trusted by

Security & Compliance

Enterprise-grade security with strict data controls, privacy safeguards, and compliance with industry standards.

Reliable Agentic Execution

Scale gives autonomous agents a framework to execute complex, multi-step operations across your enterprise.

Model Agnostic Flexibility

The right model for every use case. Our stack integrates seamlessly with any frontier model or custom open-source.

When it has to work, it starts with Scale.

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