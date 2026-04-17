“ We have a lot more to do. We have an exciting roadmap ahead that we will be announcing shortly, and we're going to continue to be partnering with Scale AI, and I'm really excited about that. ”

“ We wanted to not just stand up a demo or POC, but deploy production-ready use cases and infrastructure. With Scale GenAI Platform, we were able to quickly launch our first use case: a GenAI solution that makes it easy for users across Global Atlantic to get information out of our Enterprise Data Hub. This is enabling data-driven decision making and shortening the time to insights from days or weeks down to seconds. ”