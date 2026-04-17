Integrated experts
We embed directly in your organization to help you identify the right use cases and build them correctly from your office, not ours.
Enterprises trust Scale to build, deploy and operate AI systems that perform in production.
By connecting your data and models with tangible human feedback, we create workflows into systems that continuously improve over time.
Trusted by
Time Saved
faster contract reviews for legal clients (15 hours > 1 hour)
Revenue
revenue growth after implementing Gen AI recommendations.
Accuracy
source-cited, regulator-defensive audit-trail.
Adoption
customer retention within 3 months of rollout.
Delivery Speed
production timeline to implement Scale AI in your system.
Don't just take our word for it
Most AI gets smarter for everyone. Dialect learns from your experts every day, turning their judgment into a compounding advantage that grows more powerful, and more uniquely yours, over time.
We embed directly in your organization to help you identify the right use cases and build them correctly from your office, not ours.
Our platform and internal tooling are built to move fast, ready to stand up in your environment within a day of a demo.
Our frontier research team isn't just following the technology, they're building and evaluating it alongside the labs that make it.
Agentic solutions are built and deployed on Scale’s platform, enabling the full lifecycle of AI systems – from development to real-world operation.
Create, evaluate, and refine AI systems with the data, feedback, and workflows needed to make them reliable.
Integrate AI into your business workflows and operate it reliably—with the controls needed to scale safely.
Trusted by
Scale gives autonomous agents a framework to execute complex, multi-step operations across your enterprise.