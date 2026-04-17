Site Security Manager, Industrial Security

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We're looking for a Site Security Manager who will play a vital role in supporting industrial security, physical security and program support. The ideal candidate brings strategic and operational experience, a security-first mindset, and a willingness to engage directly with customers, employees and stakeholders. If you're excited by ensuring the integrity and protection of national security, we invite you to apply.

Site Security Manager will report to the Industrial Security team with close collaboration with Physical Security, Workplace, and cross-functional teams to support the Public Sector security strategy for Scale.

Oversee the construction, modification, and expansion of SCIFs in accordance with ICD 705 and TEMPEST requirements.

Work closely with engineering, architecture, and general contracting teams to ensure all physical security requirements are implemented effectively and efficiently

Ensure the SCIF meets or exceeds all requirements under ICD 705, ICD 705-1 (Physical and Technical Security Standards), and ICD 705-2 (Technical Specifications)

Experience managing the SCIF accreditation lifecycle: initial accreditation, interim accreditation, re-accreditation, and de-accreditation

Implement and enforce Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for SCIF operations

Familiarity with the Cognizant Security Authority (CSA) and Accrediting Official (AO) relationship, including how to prepare documentation packages, coordinate inspections, and manage waivers.

Support all aspects of personnel security management in working directly with government partners to ensure compliance

Responsible for mandatory USG reporting as it relates to our personnel, facility, and insider threat programs

Maintain COMSEC material accountability

Proficiency in implementing and maintaining access controls, visitor management systems, and security documentation in accordance with national security protocols

Provide ongoing training and guidance to ensure adherence to classified material handling and facility protocols

Experience maintaining the Fixed Facility Checklist and SCIF repository reporting requirements.

Investigate and report security incidents, violations, and anomalies to the FSO/ITPSO in accordance with Scale AI's Insider Threat Program Plan and NISPOM requirements

Ideally you'd have:

Active U.S. Top Secret clearance, and willingness to obtain a TS/SCI

Minimum 3+ years of experience managing or operating a SCIF or similar classified facility

Familiarity with USG information systems, such as DISS, NBIS, NISS, SWFT, e-App

ICD-705 Certification

Must be able to support work 3 days a week from the office

Working knowledge of ICD 705, NISPOM (32 CFR Part 117), and related Intelligence Community directives

Familiarity with Intrusion Detection Systems, access control systems, and TEMPEST requirements

Experience with government security databases (e.g., DISS, NISS, Scattered Castles)

Nice to haves:

Excellent written and verbal communication- able to align with security strategy, IT and executive teams

Strong understanding of physical security principles and classified information handling procedures

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to provide clear technical instructions to non-technical individuals

Sound judgment and discretion in handling sensitive security matters

FSO Program Management for Possessing Facilities certification

Ability to respond to after-hours alarms or security incidents as needed

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Washington DC is: $148,000 — $222,000 USD