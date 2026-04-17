Strategic Capture Lead, Homeland Security & Federal Law Enforcement

Scale is building AI for the world's most important decisions. In the homeland security and federal law enforcement space, that means the difference between a threat detected and a threat realized. A case closed or a criminal free.

As a Strategic Capture Lead, you will identify, shape, and win the programs of record that bring Agentic AI to DHS, DOJ, and their components. You build the conditions that make Scale the only logical answer.

What You'll Do

Own the Pursuit: Lead capture from pre-RFP shaping through award on high-value, multi-year programs across CBP, ICE, TSA, USCIS, CISA, FBI, DEA, ATF, and USMS. You set the strategy. We close the deal.

Lead capture from pre-RFP shaping through award on high-value, multi-year programs across CBP, ICE, TSA, USCIS, CISA, FBI, DEA, ATF, and USMS. You set the strategy. We close the deal. Shape the Mission: Engage SES-level and component leadership to influence requirements before they're written. Make the case for Agentic AI as mission infrastructure; not a pilot, not a tool, but the operating layer for enforcement, investigation, and threat response.

Engage SES-level and component leadership to influence requirements before they're written. Make the case for Agentic AI as mission infrastructure; not a pilot, not a tool, but the operating layer for enforcement, investigation, and threat response. Architect the Team: Determine when Scale leads as Prime and when we anchor as a must-have sub. Negotiate the teaming agreements that win.

Determine when Scale leads as Prime and when we anchor as a must-have sub. Negotiate the teaming agreements that win. Bridge Capture to Execution: Partner with Deployment Strategists to transition awarded programs into funded, expanding accounts. What we promise in capture, we deliver in the field.

Partner with Deployment Strategists to transition awarded programs into funded, expanding accounts. What we promise in capture, we deliver in the field. Navigate the Money: Map appropriations cycles, DHS/DOJ funding streams, and grant programs to protect and accelerate target opportunities.

Who You Are

You've spent 20+ years winning in the HS/LE market. You have programs of record on your track record, relationships at the component level, and a command of the acquisition landscape. You translate AI capability into mission outcomes.

You don't pitch technology. You solve mission problems, and you know the difference.

Requirements

20+ years combined industry and BD/capture experience in DHS, DOJ, or Federal Law Enforcement markets

Proven wins on major Programs of Record or high-value task orders

Deep fluency in HS/LE acquisition vehicles and the FAR/DFARS/OTA landscape

Established relationships across DHS component leadership, DOJ/FBI senior ranks, and the prime contractor ecosystem

Technical literacy in AI/ML, data analytics, biometrics, or investigative intelligence platforms

Ability to travel up to 50%

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $203,200 — $254,000 USD