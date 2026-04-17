Department
Public Sector
Strategic Capture Lead, Homeland Security & Federal Law Enforcement
Join the team shaping the future of AI at Scale.
Scale is building AI for the world's most important decisions. In the homeland security and federal law enforcement space, that means the difference between a threat detected and a threat realized. A case closed or a criminal free.
As a Strategic Capture Lead, you will identify, shape, and win the programs of record that bring Agentic AI to DHS, DOJ, and their components. You build the conditions that make Scale the only logical answer.
What You'll Do
- Own the Pursuit: Lead capture from pre-RFP shaping through award on high-value, multi-year programs across CBP, ICE, TSA, USCIS, CISA, FBI, DEA, ATF, and USMS. You set the strategy. We close the deal.
- Shape the Mission: Engage SES-level and component leadership to influence requirements before they're written. Make the case for Agentic AI as mission infrastructure; not a pilot, not a tool, but the operating layer for enforcement, investigation, and threat response.
- Architect the Team: Determine when Scale leads as Prime and when we anchor as a must-have sub. Negotiate the teaming agreements that win.
- Bridge Capture to Execution: Partner with Deployment Strategists to transition awarded programs into funded, expanding accounts. What we promise in capture, we deliver in the field.
- Navigate the Money: Map appropriations cycles, DHS/DOJ funding streams, and grant programs to protect and accelerate target opportunities.
Who You Are
You've spent 20+ years winning in the HS/LE market. You have programs of record on your track record, relationships at the component level, and a command of the acquisition landscape. You translate AI capability into mission outcomes.
You don't pitch technology. You solve mission problems, and you know the difference.
Requirements
- 20+ years combined industry and BD/capture experience in DHS, DOJ, or Federal Law Enforcement markets
- Proven wins on major Programs of Record or high-value task orders
- Deep fluency in HS/LE acquisition vehicles and the FAR/DFARS/OTA landscape
- Established relationships across DHS component leadership, DOJ/FBI senior ranks, and the prime contractor ecosystem
- Technical literacy in AI/ML, data analytics, biometrics, or investigative intelligence platforms
- Ability to travel up to 50%
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Ernst & Young, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.