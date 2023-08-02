Refusal training on Large Language Models (LLMs) prevents harmful outputs, yet this defense remains vulnerable to both automated and human-crafted jailbreaks. We present a novel LLM-as-red-teamer approach in which a human jailbreaks a refusal-trained LLM to make it willing to jailbreak itself or other LLMs. We refer to the jailbroken LLMs as J 2 attackers, which can systematically evaluate target models using various red teaming strategies and improve its performance via in-context learning from the previous failures. Our experiments demonstrate that Sonnet-3.5 and Gemini-1.5-pro outperform other LLMs as J 2 , achieving 93.0% and 91.0% attack success rates (ASRs) respectively against GPT-4o (and similar results across other capable LLMs) on Harmbench. Our work not only introduces a scalable approach to strategic red teaming—drawing inspiration from human red teamers, but also highlights jailbreaking-to-jailbreak as an overlooked failure mode of the safeguard. Specifically, an LLM can bypass its own safeguards by employing a jailbroken version of itself that is willing to assist in further jailbreaking. To prevent any direct misuse with J 2 , while advancing research in AI safety, we publicly share our methodology while keeping specific prompting details private.

Try examples here: https://scale.com/research/j2/playground

Highlight

As the target of a J 2 attacker can be its own backbone model, e.g. using J 2 (Gemini) to attack Gemini, we reveal a new failure mode in LLM safeguards. Specifically, while fully jailbreaking an LLM for all harmful behaviors remains challenging, an adversary can instead focus resources on bypassing the LLM’s safeguards to develop J 2 or similar attackers. Once this is achieved, the J 2 attacker can then take over and jailbreak the specific harmful behaviors.

Ethic Statement