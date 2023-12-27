ScaleAI is actively seeking dynamic leaders to lead sizable non-exempt teams within our on-site GenAI Center of Excellence.

As an Area Manager, your role is crucial in ensuring the timely completion of customer projects by overseeing a substantial team of ScaleAI Taskers. Your primary focus is on motivating, mentoring, and managing your team to achieve targeted goals. As a people manager, you ensure your team has the tools needed for success while maintaining the highest levels of safety, quality, and attendance performance. This position provides the opportunity to invest in team members, foster a collaborative leadership style, and leverage tools and processes that contribute to our reputation as a leader in AI data labeling.

You Will:

Coach, manage, and develop a team of 50-100 ScaleAI Taskers

Effectively communicate policies to your team, acting as the primary source of information to ensure compliance, consistency, and corrective action when necessary

Establish and support recognition programs

Be a relentlessly positive cultural agent to professionalize the labeler workforce

Ensure adherence to safety programs and compliance for a secure work environment

Collaborate with project and technical teams to establish and uphold quality control standards

Develop performance goals and targets, focusing on accuracy and quality to meet customer demand

Act as a subject matter expert to support unblocking your Taskers so that they are able to meet throughput and quality goals

Requirement:

A Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent professional experience

Strong Microsoft Office proficiency including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Located in Austin, TX and able to work in person 40 hours per week

Willing and able to work shift patterns that may include nights, weekends, and/or holidays based on business needs, regularly

Nice to haves:

2 years experience leading large non-exempt teams

Experience with SQL and writing queries

Ability to motivate others in a deadline-focused environment

Skill in evaluating and analyzing data to provide actionable business solutions

Proven track record of taking ownership and driving results

Interest in growing in the field of Operations, logistics, or large team management

Benefits:

96 hours of PTO accrued per year at a rate of 1 hour for every 20 hours worked

13 paid holidays

Pre-tax commuter benefits

Employer (HireArt) Subsidized healthcare benefits

Flexible Spending Account for healthcare-related costs

HireArt covers all costs for short and long-term disability and life insurance

401k package

Commitment: This is a full-time, on-going contract position staffed via HireArt with the potential to extend. It is onsite and available to candidates local to the Austin, TX area.

HireArt values diversity and is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We are interested in every qualified candidate who is eligible to work in the United States. Unfortunately, we are not able to sponsor visas or employ corp-to-corp.