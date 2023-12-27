ScaleAI is actively seeking dynamic leaders to lead sizable non-exempt teams within our on-site GenAI Center of Excellence.
As an Area Manager, your role is crucial in ensuring the timely completion of customer projects by overseeing a substantial team of ScaleAI Taskers. Your primary focus is on motivating, mentoring, and managing your team to achieve targeted goals. As a people manager, you ensure your team has the tools needed for success while maintaining the highest levels of safety, quality, and attendance performance. This position provides the opportunity to invest in team members, foster a collaborative leadership style, and leverage tools and processes that contribute to our reputation as a leader in AI data labeling.
You Will:
- Coach, manage, and develop a team of 50-100 ScaleAI Taskers
- Effectively communicate policies to your team, acting as the primary source of information to ensure compliance, consistency, and corrective action when necessary
- Establish and support recognition programs
- Be a relentlessly positive cultural agent to professionalize the labeler workforce
- Ensure adherence to safety programs and compliance for a secure work environment
- Collaborate with project and technical teams to establish and uphold quality control standards
- Develop performance goals and targets, focusing on accuracy and quality to meet customer demand
- Act as a subject matter expert to support unblocking your Taskers so that they are able to meet throughput and quality goals
Requirement:
- A Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent professional experience
- Strong Microsoft Office proficiency including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Located in Austin, TX and able to work in person 40 hours per week
- Willing and able to work shift patterns that may include nights, weekends, and/or holidays based on business needs, regularly
Nice to haves:
- 2 years experience leading large non-exempt teams
- Experience with SQL and writing queries
- Ability to motivate others in a deadline-focused environment
- Skill in evaluating and analyzing data to provide actionable business solutions
- Proven track record of taking ownership and driving results
- Interest in growing in the field of Operations, logistics, or large team management
Benefits:
- 96 hours of PTO accrued per year at a rate of 1 hour for every 20 hours worked
- 13 paid holidays
- Pre-tax commuter benefits
- Employer (HireArt) Subsidized healthcare benefits
- Flexible Spending Account for healthcare-related costs
- HireArt covers all costs for short and long-term disability and life insurance
- 401k package
Commitment: This is a full-time, on-going contract position staffed via HireArt with the potential to extend. It is onsite and available to candidates local to the Austin, TX area.
HireArt values diversity and is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We are interested in every qualified candidate who is eligible to work in the United States. Unfortunately, we are not able to sponsor visas or employ corp-to-corp.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data.