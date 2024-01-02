Sales Strategy & Operations Manager

Sales Strategy & Operations drives mission-critical initiatives within our Commercial Finance & go-to-market teams as we look to build a sustainable and scalable sales engine to power Scale’s continued growth. Initiatives range from building internal deal and pricing processes, to managing and planning sales compensation, to forecasting and defining pipeline analytics.

As a Manager, you will be joining the Sales Strategy & Operations team and will have the opportunity to directly shape our rapidly growing sales organization. You will work closely with Sales and Finance leadership, including our SVP of Sales & Chief Financial Officer, and will play a key role in aligning the go-to-market team to ensure success in our goals and mission. We are looking for highly motivated generalists who combine an empathetic interpersonal style and analytical rigor to drive clear outcomes. If you enjoy getting into the weeds of a problem and building strong relationships in an energetic and fast-paced environment, we would love to hear from you! Each day at Scale is different and we promise you will never be bored.

What you’ll be doing:

Orchestrate, design & implement key initiatives around DealDesk process, Partnerships strategy, account segmentation, and sales strategy in an ever-changing AI market

Define key performance metrics and targets & drive forecast management excellence across a variety of Sales / Finance insights

Tackle ambiguous, open-ended questions around our go-to-market motion, and quickly implement and iterate on solutions that deliver measurable results

Help incubate, scope, and execute on new initiatives around sales productivity, forecasting, and enablement

Be the trusted partner and advisor to the sales team at Scale

What we’re looking for:

A penchant for digging deep into data and thinking about problems from first principles

A strong orientation towards driving outcomes, and experience building process and aligning cross-functional stakeholders to deliver results

A keen interest in sales, deals, and commercial transactions

Intense ownership mentality, with the ability to create structure from ambiguity in a rapidly-changing market

Strong oral and written communication skills, especially at the senior / executive management level

Excellent quantitative analytical skills, modeling experience a huge plus - proficiency in Microsoft Excel/GSheets is a must-have

Nice-to-haves:

4+ years of experience in management consulting, finance, or a high-growth startup

Experience with B2B sales organizations and the ability to understand and navigate complex enterprise sales cycles

Familiarity with Tableau and SQL

Comfort with sales software and tooling such as Salesforce, Clari, Outreach, HubSpot

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub location of San Francisco is $140,000-$168,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.