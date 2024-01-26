Strategic Account Executive - FSI

Scale is seeking an experienced Strategic Account Executive to lead growth and impact from Scale's products. Scale is a GenAI infrastructure platform that empowers enterprise AI teams to build and manage custom models and GenAI applications at scale. As part of the growing GTM team, you will oversee strategic accounts in the financial services and insurance verticals, drive pipeline, and close deals within this customer segment.

You will:

Own Scale’s execution for driving impact through customer acquisition and growth. In this highly visible hunter role, you will own, manage, and drive the full sales process from pipeline generation, closing new business, and managing renewals and upsells.

Capitalize on your experience of closing complex enterprises, and are able to collaborate with support teams in order to develop creative, value based solutions for customers.

Forecast opportunities accurately and drive accountability cross functionally.

Develop and maintain a strong sales process. You need to show that you are organized and timely in terms of entering details into Salesforce; that you can develop and alter your opportunity hypothesis and sales plan, and are effective in communicating across the organization to enable the resources around you to be successful within the sales cycle.

Multi-Thread Externally and Internally: Working cross functionally with Executive Leadership, Product, Marketing, Legal, Finance, Operations, and Compliance to ensure customer success. Demonstrated ability to develop strong consultative relationships with external partners and internal cross-functional teams at all levels. Experience with creating, developing, and communicating executive level materials.

You will need to have:

Have a minimum 2 years of experience selling to both a business and technical audience in G2000 Financial Services companies.

Have demonstrated success by overachieving quota on a consistent basis. You are always the Top 5% of producers.

Proven ability to qualify and disqualify your pipeline against an enterprise sales process.

Impact led business growth : Expertise in selling to large enterprise companies in the Financial Services or Insurance industries and can use and adopt technologies to build a better world. Experience defining requirements and building strategies to effectively scale revenue through early product development, and leading teams focused on impact as well as revenue.

Comfortable in ambiguous environments: You are going to be working on selling products in early development, and need to show creativity in applying value with new go to market offerings.

Technology sales : Expertise in technology sales, distribution, and adoption of complex business models. Scale isn’t a “revenue per seat” sales model. We focus on developer / API focused technologies, or consumption based technology - selling to machine learning and data science teams. Having this experience is a plus, but not required.

Executive customer engagement : Proven track record of successfully building and expanding customer relationships to new departments and c-suite.

Accountability: Quantifying business needs and developing metrics. Proven track record of delivering performance against goals consistently and predictably.



Sales Commission: Additionally, this role is eligible to earn commissions.

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub location New York is $140,000 - $175,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.

Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.