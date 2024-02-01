Product Manager, Computer Vision

At Scale AI, we are building tools to accelerate the AI development lifecycle. Data is the new code, and Scale AI helps companies get the data they need, whether it’s for self-driving vehicles, artificial general intelligence, or robotics.

Scale’s AV/CV (Autonomous Vehicles / Computer Vision) builds the infrastructure for managing multi-modal data across Lidar, Mapping, and Camera data. The team builds the tools for managing the data lifecycle: curating multimodal data, annotating image and video feeds, linking them together to build perception models, and evaluating model performance to enable continuous improvement. If seeing autonomous vehicles excited you, you’ll be seeing a lot of that on the AVCV team.

Scale is looking for a product manager who is excited about advancing computer vision and working with some of the most technical teams in the world. This position is based in San Francisco and reports to our Head of Computer Vision, Ben Levin.

Product Areas You Might Own

Manage the team’s product development and planning process

Identify core problems and solutions throughout the product by talking to customers and understanding the need within a given industry

Work directly with customers to develop and implement new data products, taking a product from zero to one

You will:

Own products areas crucial to our business and be responsible for end-to-end product development by understanding customer pain points, defining product requirements, managing development and testing, and launches

Be the voice of the user and create a tight feedback loop between users and Scale

Lead cross-functional teams including engineering, product design, operations, marketing, go-to-market and finance

Set the product vision and strategy, communicating to leadership and defining success metrics

Must be able to commute to the San Francisco Office 2x weekly.

Ideally, you'd have:

A demonstrated nose for what makes a great product

Ability to interact with diverse technical and non-technical groups, spanning all organizational levels.

Unending energy in running through walls and making an impact.

Ability to take initiative and build productive working relationships.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or another technical field (or equivalent practical experience)

2+ years of product management experience

Nice to haves:

Experience in perception, robotics, or autonomous vehicle systems

Prior experience with data labeling and human-in-the-loop workflows

Working knowledge of SQL

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle is $140,800 - $168,960. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.