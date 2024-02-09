Software Engineer, Computer Vision Data Engine

At Scale, our Computer Vision Data Engine powers world-class perceptions teams with data pipelines, curation, and evaluation tools. We pride ourselves delivering the best-in-class data, having a strong customer focus, and being the leading provider in the field.

We’re looking for entrepreneurial Software Engineers to join our team. In this role, you'll be given the opportunity to build any of these products to meaningfully drive millions of dollars in revenue. You’ll also get widespread exposure to the forefront of the AI race as Scale sees it in enterprises, startups, governments, and large tech companies.

The ideal person is a natural entrepreneurial engineer who loves working in complex systems, iterating quickly, and leading the execution of outcomes.

We strongly believe the best engineers own outcomes and deeply understand customer problems. This tweet by Greg Brockman summarizes it well:

https://twitter.com/gdb/status/1514291063233474560

You’re excited about solving customer problems, and you pick the technologies and tactics that balance speed, function, and long-term robustness.

You will:

Own large new areas within our product

Work fullstack focused on produce excellence and system efficiency

Deliver experiments at a high velocity and level of quality to engage our customers

Work across the entire product lifecycle from conceptualization through production

Be able, and willing, to multi-task and learn new technologies quickly

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle is $153,600.00 - $184,320.00. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.