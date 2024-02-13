Sr. Manager, Payroll

Scale AI is seeking a highly motivated Head of Global Payroll to join our growing accounting team who can take ownership of all aspects of the payroll function, and help lead and manage the company’s payroll function as we continue to rapidly grow and expand domestically and globally. In addition, you’ll have the opportunity to work in a dynamic, fast and high-growth environment.
The ideal candidate thrives in a high-growth start-up, is detail-oriented, and has excellent interpersonal and communication skills. Additionally, the candidate has demonstrated the ability to build scalable cross-functional relationships through systems and process implementation. We hope you will join our team!
What you’ll be doing:
- Hands on payroll processing for 1,000+ employees including multi-state and international locations accurately and timely
- Manage third-party vendors and the preparation, analysis and maintenance of all payroll related reports, including governmental and regulatory filings, and payroll and benefit reconciliations. Support payroll and 401k audits when they occur.
- Drive key payroll related projects as we build for scale. Be the payroll liaison and expert for larger cross-functional initiatives impacting payroll, including, but not limited to new payroll system implementations
- Collaborating cross-functionally with HR and Finance to both implement new processes and improve on existing processes
- Maintain the payroll interface and payroll-related general ledger entries for the company’s month-end close and related reconciliations on a department level looking for opportunities to improve and implement best in class processes and systems
- Research new payroll tax legislations, identify the reporting requirements, options and applicable risks.
- Develop and enforce payroll policies and procedures to ensure proper internal controls and efficient processes
- Build a global payroll team that thrives in a fast paced environment. Through mentoring and coaching, develop subject matter expertise across the team on all payroll related matters i.e. benefits, tax, exempt and payroll reporting compliance for domestic and international employees.
- Communicate with employees and others in a professional and courteous manner while maintaining strict confidentiality of all information
- Assist with other ad hoc projects as needed
What we’re looking for:
- Minimum 10 years of relevant end to end global payroll processing including Companies with 1,000+ employees and over international subsidiaries (Mexico, UK, Germany, Hungary and Philippines a plus).
- Advanced knowledge of ADP wfn required, and Advanced global system skills including HRIS, benefits accounting, equity admin, time tracking, and leave administration required
- Knowledge of payroll legislation, regulations, and payroll taxes and related compliance requirements including equity taxation
- Understanding of Payroll Accounting and the related debits and credit entries
- Experience developing and maintaining pay policies, payroll calendars, payroll checklists, controls, process maps and other procedural documentation
- Experience with scaling the payroll function through implementation of new payroll systems and process improvement
- Strong Excel skills
- Experience with NetSuite, BambooHR, a big plus
- Exceptional communication and relationship building skills
- Outstanding work ethic, a self-starter who is passionate about helping and serving others
- Experience mentoring and managing a payroll team
- Bachelor’s Degree preferred (focus in accounting, finance or related field is highly preferred)
- CPP and CEP designation preferred
The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle is $182,400 - $218,880. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
