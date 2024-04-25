Operations and Strategy Manager, Public Sector
Locations: Saint Louis, Washington DC
Scale's Public Sector business is growing based on demand from government customers for AI / ML products like computer vision and generative AI applications. The mission of Scale’s Public Sector operations team is to deliver high-quality, high volume data to accelerate the development of AI applications in the U.S. government. As a key member of the Public Sector operations leadership team, you will be on the front lines of operational strategy for this work.
We are looking for a hard-charging generalist who combines analytical rigor and an obsessive focus on outcomes with an empathetic interpersonal style. If you enjoy solving hard problems and building strong teams and relationships while doing it, we'd love to hear from you!‹
You will:
- Report directly to the Head of Operations to catalyze Scale's public sector strategy
- Tackle ambiguous, open-ended questions in support of high-priority outcomes, often with a broad set of technical stakeholders (engineering, analytics, product managers, geospatial experts, etc.)
- Quickly develop and iterate on solutions, eventually handing them off to the appropriate team member
- Craft strategies that propel public sector operations growth and organizational evolution
- Identify cross-project blind spots across our customer programs and uplevel our operational approaches
Ideally, you'd have:
- 10+ years of experience in an operations, strategy, or consulting role requiring a blend of operational, strategic, and cross-functional work
- Experience in product or project management, taking projects from conception to launch
- A penchant for digging deep into data, thinking from first principles, and iterating quickly to deliver results
- A strong orientation towards outcomes and a history of being scrappy when it counts
- An easygoing interpersonal style and ability to work and build relationships with a wide range of people
- Experience leading small teams and managing multiple, complex work streams
- A deep intellectual curiosity about AI and machine learning, particularly in applications that advance national security
Nice to haves:
- MBA or relevant master’s degree
- Background in intelligence work, particularly geospatial analysis
- Active U.S. security clearance (Secret or Top Secret - SCI)
Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
The base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of Washington DC and St. Louis is:
$141,100 - $233,496
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
