Life at Scale

I liked that at Scale, I was given a lot of ownership from day one. At larger companies, sometimes it can take years before you're really trusted to make large decisions, and at Scale I was given the opportunity to grow really quickly, to give input, and to contribute to work that I felt was very impactful very quickly. In terms of advice, I would say don't feel like you're confined to just what your job title might be. There might often be many different things you need to do to achieve an outcome. Sometimes that's engineering, sometimes that's operations, sometimes that's product management. And I think one of the things that has made Scale successful is we have a lot of people who are willing to do things outside of their job description to achieve important outcomes, and so I think that is a valuable piece of advice.