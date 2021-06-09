Life at Scale

People

by Sara Xiang on June 9th, 2021

How did you join Scale?

Sara Xiang

I knew of Scale because one of my friends from college worked here. When I was choosing my first job, I was considering either joining a large tech company or a small startup. All my internships had been at large tech companies, so at the time I was nervous about whether I wanted to join a small startup. But I knew I wanted to do something that had a higher ceiling, where I could be really excited about the possibilities.

What about the company’s mission is the most compelling to you?

Sara Xiang

I strongly believe in our mission to democratize and accelerate the development of AI. What excites me is that we're solving problems that are new, that other companies haven't solved before. We're tackling issues that are going to be more and more important as AI becomes more and more prevalent. So, I think the most compelling part of the mission for me is the impact of AI and the role that we get to play in it.

You worked at big companies prior to joining Scale. What was the transition like? What advice do you share with others contemplating a similar move?

Sara Xiang

I liked that at Scale, I was given a lot of ownership from day one. At larger companies, sometimes it can take years before you're really trusted to make large decisions, and at Scale I was given the opportunity to grow really quickly, to give input, and to contribute to work that I felt was very impactful very quickly. In terms of advice, I would say don't feel like you're confined to just what your job title might be. There might often be many different things you need to do to achieve an outcome. Sometimes that's engineering, sometimes that's operations, sometimes that's product management. And I think one of the things that has made Scale successful is we have a lot of people who are willing to do things outside of their job description to achieve important outcomes, and so I think that is a valuable piece of advice.

What is the most exciting project you’ve worked on?

Sara Xiang

What I'm most proud of is my work as the product manager for the 2D team. While I was working on 2D, we saw large growth to the business, in terms of number of customers and revenue. At the same time, we did a lot to improve our margins and reduce our costs. I'm very proud of that team and how we were able to achieve that amount of growth. It was the first time in my career that I was able to work on something at that level.

What are some of your favorite things about the culture?

Sara Xiang

I really like that people are encouraged to disagree with each other and to have conversations about those disagreements. I think that helps make Scale a really great place to learn. I also really like the people at Scale - they’re a lot of fun to work with and have really great senses of humor.

What is the most valuable thing you’ve learned here?

Sara Xiang

Problem-solving skills and the ability to own a business outcome. And there's not one specific skill that's necessary for that, but I think gaining confidence in my ability to do that, and gaining experience in doing that has been very valuable.

