Scale AI Selected as One of LinkedIn’s 2019 Top Startups in the U.S.

Scale AI is pleased to be selected as one of LinkedIn’s 2019 Top Startups in the U.S. Our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. Labeled data is the key bottleneck to the growth of the machine learning industry, and by building the infrastructure for machine learning, we are enabling a new age of software.

There are three broad reasons why someone should join Scale AI:

Our Work: Machine learning (ML) is likely the most significant technological shift happening today. Powered by a dynamic research community, computers can now recognize images and audio, translate languages, generate realistic text, and even beat humans at games. But aside from a few innovative products from large tech companies, ML has not yet made a tremendous impact. Labeled data is the key bottleneck to the growth of the machine learning industry. Scale AI not only provides high quality labeled data for a wide range of AI applications, but our team is working to build the infrastructure needed to realize ML’s potential impact.

Timing: In the last year, Scale AI has grown from 20 employees to just north of 100. We have experienced phenomenal revenue growth and have also tripled the number of enterprise customers year on year. Customers also quickly realize the quality, scalability and value of leveraging Scale AI, and increase their usage on the platform rapidly. Scale AI is positioned to continue growing at an incredibly fast pace. Now is a great time to join Scale AI, because as we continue to expand into new use cases and new verticals, employees (we like to call ourselves Scaliens) have the ability to make an incredible impact with their work. By joining now, you have the ability to move and execute on projects quickly, have the steep upside of joining early, but with significantly less risk.

Culture: Scale AI succeeds or fails as a team, and we make an effort to constantly trust and invest in each other to build a robust, scalable company. Scaliens include people who helped scale Cruise, Dropbox, Facebook, Lyft and Uber as well as new graduates just starting their careers. We believe that having diverse perspectives is crucial to build products to accelerate the development of AI, and we strive to create an environment where employees can give their all at work, while still being able to give their all at home.

There has never been a better time to join Scale. If you’re interested in working with us, take a look at all of our open positions!