Why I Joined Scale

I spent the last 6 years of my career at Uber across both Finance and Business leadership roles. In this time, I witnessed first hand how AI and ML drove improved customer experiences, more efficient operations, and will be instrumental in unlocking a future with self-driving cars and trucks.

As I considered joining Scale AI, I got deeper into the latest trends and potential of AI. I have become even more excited about the many applications of AI and AI’s ability to improve decision making, drive productivity leaps, as well as deliver improved customer experiences and outcomes across every industry and domain on the planet.

What I found in Alex and his team at Scale is a vision to help all companies and the U.S. government realize the potential of AI. Scale’s mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications and to do it by first tackling one of the hardest problems in AI, better data. Scale started by supporting the autonomous vehicle industry but has since expanded across many industries and applications. They have built products and solutions that support customers at the leading edge of AI as well as companies that are just getting started. In short, this convinced me that the opportunity and potential are unparalleled.

As I spent more time getting to know Alex, we talked about what he was looking for in a CFO. We agreed that Scale needs a business-minded finance partner to foster continued, rapid growth of the Finance function that enables the company through increased strategic alignment, business model evolution, and increased operational discipline.

Today, I am excited to announce that I am joining Scale as their first CFO to help the team deliver on their vision of building and scaling what will be one of the most impactful enterprise companies in the world by accelerating the adoption of AI. I will be leading Finance, Accounting, Corporate Development, and Strategic Partnerships. We are hiring across the team. Come join us!