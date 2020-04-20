Introducing a New Look for Scale AI Products

Notice any changes to our website?

The Scale AI team is excited to introduce a new look and new structure for our product line-up. Scale AI was founded almost four years ago because we believed that high quality training data is the key bottleneck to the development of AI applications. Thanks to feedback from incredible customers, we have significantly expanded our data annotation products over the years to support an increasing range of data inputs and annotation types for computer vision and natural language (NLP) applications.

As we expanded our data annotation capabilities, it became clear that we needed a better way to group and name our products to reflect both the current state and future vision of our product offering.

What exactly are the changes?

Sensor Fusion Cuboids and Sensor Fusion Segmentation is now one product called Scale 3D Sensor Fusion.

3D Cuboids, Bounding Boxes, Image Categorization, Lines & Splines, Polygons and Semantic Segmentation are also now one product called Scale Image with an addition of Point Annotation.

Video Annotation is now Scale Video, and has been expanded to include classification, cuboid and polygon annotation in addition to the existing bounding box annotation.

Our Natural Language products have been updated to Scale Text with Scale Audio currently in private beta.

You may also wonder, “how does this product restructure affect me?” If you are one of our amazing customers, from a practical standpoint, impact to you is minimal. While the product names are different, the products themselves are still the same, and we will continue to deliver data at the quality you expect. If you’re learning about Scale AI for the first time, we hope this rebrand allows you to better understand our full product suite and its capabilities.

What’s Next?

The Scale AI team remains committed to delivering products customers love and rely on. We are grateful for all of our incredible and innovative customers for their support. In the coming weeks and months, we’ll be announcing and rolling out new products and additional annotation types to existing products.

In the meantime, if you have any questions about todays's announcement, reach out to us at support@scale.com. Otherwise, we invite you to explore our updated product line up.