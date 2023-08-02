Celebrating Service: Reflections on Veterans Day

First established as Armistice Day to commemorate the end of World War I on November 11, 1918, Veterans Day celebrates all who served in the armed forces – no matter the conflict – honoring their commitment, courage, and sacrifices in defense of our country. It's a day to reflect on the role veterans have played in shaping our nation and to express our gratitude for their dedication to defending the freedoms we hold dear.

As a child of immigrants who fled turmoil in search of a better life in the United States, Veterans Day is a particularly poignant occasion for me. As a school teacher, my grandfather was one of the denounced classes during China’s Cultural Revolution. My father endured this persecution alongside him, witnessing the upheaval it brought to his family. To this day he maintains that the happiest day of his life was when he was granted the opportunity to emigrate to the U.S. (yes–even happier than his wedding day or the birth of his children). My family's journey instilled in me a profound appreciation for what this country represents and a strong commitment to give back. From a young age, my father ingrained in me the responsibility to leverage the opportunities I was afforded to serve the society that offered our family so much.

This sense of duty led me to serve my country as an Army officer and continues to guide my commitment to service—whether through my previous military career or my current role here at Scale.

One of the most significant lessons I learned during my time in the military was the importance of servant leadership. This concept emphasizes that true leadership is about serving those you lead, fostering an environment where individuals feel valued, and ensuring they understand the larger purpose of the mission at hand.

In the military, I was entrusted with leading teams to accomplish challenging missions in high-stakes environments. From combat missions to Afghanistan, to flying patrols along the DMZ, to delivering humanitarian supplies to villages in West Africa during the Ebola pandemic, these experiences taught me that the highest performing teams feature a sense of commitment derived not from militaristic compliance, but rather from a shared understanding of the mission and a unifying sense of purpose.

When I transitioned into the private sector after over a decade in the military, I quickly realized that this backdrop of mission & purpose was not always a given in the corporate world. After several years in the private sector, I chose to pursue an opportunity at Scale based on the company’s dedication to supporting the public sector and because I wanted to ensure my future work aligned with my value of service.

Scale has given me the chance to reimmerse myself in a mission-driven organization. Our work at Scale not only allows me to utilize the team leadership skills I honed in the military, but the undercurrent of mission that pervades everything we do for our customers connects our everyday work with the larger mission of accelerating AI for governments, public sector, and national security.

Joining Scale has rekindled that sense of mission & purpose for me, and given me the opportunity to contribute to vital national security initiatives that have real-world impact and support AI applications I wish were available to me while I was in the service. In this way, I feel I’m able to continue pursuing a service-minded career despite no longer being on active duty.

As we reflect on the value of service at the heart of Veterans Day, perhaps the most impactful way to celebrate is by dedicating ourselves to pursuing more opportunities for service in our personal and professional lives and remembering that service can take many forms. You don’t have to enlist to pursue a career of service or make a difference; there are countless ways to serve your community and country. Whether through volunteer work, civic engagement, or simply being a supportive neighbor, every effort counts. This Veterans Day, I encourage everyone to find their own paths of contribution—no matter how big or small—and recognize that every act of service helps shape the future and society we all share.