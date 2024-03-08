Senior Data Scientist, Generative AI

Scale is looking for a data scientist to join our team to help advance the development of AI. As a member of the data science team, you will lead the charge of building our data science infrastructure for Gen AI products and driving insights that lead to step-function improvements in how we operate. The ideal candidate is detail-oriented, rigorous about validating results, talented at distilling down complexity, and loves tackling and solving hard problems.

You will:

Build evaluation frameworks to measure LLMs efficacy, ground truth dataset quality, and guide product development roadmap

Adapt statistical models to solve specific hard problems in fields of economics, price theory, and marketplace experimentation

Be a proactive partner to your business stakeholders and provide insights and conclusions rather than just data outputs/models

Tackle business-critical questions by developing and testing hypotheses, and aiding evidence-based decision making

Partner with Product Managers, Data Engineers, Data Scientists, and Business Stakeholders to drive business decisions and product roadmaps

Ideally, You'd Have:

5+ years of industry experience in a highly analytical role

Degree in a quantitative field (e.g., Maths, Engineering)

Strong proficiency in Python

Experience with marketplace experimentation

Expert-level proficiency in writing complex SQL queries across large datasets

Expertise in designing metrics and diagnosing data inconsistencies

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle is $172,000 - $227,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.

Please note that in order to maintain integrity to our Scale titling philosophy, we do not internally use titles such as “senior,” but have levels to reflect seniority. Our Talent Acquisition team works closely with our employees to provide them the opportunity to grow their careers and demonstrate the scope of work in other ways aside from job titles. If you have further questions, please direct them to your recruiter and/or hiring manager, who can provide more insight.