Fraud Product Manager, Generative AI

Scale is at the forefront of enabling Machine Learning across multiple industries by improving the world’s leading Generative AI and Large Language Models.

We are building the Generative AI Data Engine to push the boundaries of model development. We do this via human-powered datasets, world-class Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF), model evaluation and more. We build products for AI research teams training models and the world’s largest marketplace of human intelligence.

We are looking for a Fraud Product Manager to build and enhance our fraud prevention systems, ensuring a high-integrity platform for our experts and customers. This role is critical in maintaining the trust and reliability of our platform by preventing fraudulent activities and ensuring compliance with industry standards. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to develop innovative solutions that safeguard our platform.

You will:

Build a robust anti-fraud system to protect the world's largest marketplace for human intelligence.

Develop and enhance fraud detection and prevention features, leveraging AI and machine learning

Own end-to-end product development by understanding customer pain points, defining product requirements, managing development, testing, and launching products

Work with exec leaders to determine and execute the product strategy of the business



Must be able to commute to the San Francisco Office 2x weekly.

Ideally, you’d have:

Strong background in fraud detection, risk management, and product development. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including engineering, data science, and compliance, to build and enhance our fraud prevention capabilities.

Technical degree in computer science, engineering, or related field

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Excitement to work with AI technologies

Experience with products leveraging AI is a plus

Working knowledge of SQL and some coding skills (Python)

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $188,000 — $225,600 USD