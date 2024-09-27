Strategic Projects Associate - New Grad

*This role is for residents of the San Francisco Bay Area or New York Metropolitan Area*

As a member of our operations team, you will be accountable for driving revenue by ensuring that Scale AI meets customer commitments in a timely manner while maintaining the highest quality standards. You will manage our supply operation funnel by building and running solutions, tools, and processes by working with a cross-functional team including Customer Operations, Product Operations, Product Managers, Engineers and many others.

You will be solving complex operational problems and must have a high sense of grit and ownership to ensure that our projects maintain the highest quality standards. You will also work closely with our contributor base and find elegant ways to balance customer needs with the contributor experience. The ideal candidate is scrappy, analytical, technically savvy, detail-oriented, empathetic, outcome-focused, a strong writer, and above all someone who drives and inspires results.

You will:

Build and drive some of our most critical operational processes

Own the day-to-day delivery of customer commitments

Conduct data analysis in a structured way

Create an effective feedback loop between the front line, product, strategy, and customers

Collaborate with business and technical stakeholders to improve processes for new and existing customers

Qualifications

An undergraduate degree with graduation year of Fall 2024 or Spring 2025 (STEM or Business degrees preferred)

Strong writing and verbal communication skills, with an emphasis on grammar, proofreading and copy editing

An action-oriented mindset that balances creative problem solving with the scrappiness to ultimately deliver results

Analytical, planning, and process improvement capabilities

Experience working in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment

Nice to haves:

Previous engineering, product, operations, consulting internships

Technical skills including familiarity with APIs, large language models, machine learning, and querying languages like SQL





The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco or New York is $96,000-$120,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.

