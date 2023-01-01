Logistics

Empowering logistics to cut delivery times and increase trade visibility.

Ship
Book a Demo

use cases

AI to Automate and Augment Your Operations

  • document-processing

    Document Processing

    Expedite customs clearing and deliveries by accurately extracting data from complex documents in seconds.

    • Line item extraction

    • Intelligent data insights

    • No templates needed

  • damage-detection

    Damage Detection

    Quickly identify and classify damaged shipments for actionable intervention and prevent delivery of damaged goods.

    • Classify damage types

    • Trace damage depth

    • Track and manage inventories

  • logistics-robotics

    Logistics Robotics

    Locate, track, and move inventory with robots to enhance worker safety and accelerate shipment processing.

    • Locate and identify objects

    • Transport inventories

    • Autonomous mobile robots

benefits

Strengthen Your Supply Chain with AI for Logistics

  • Improve Operational Efficiency

    Automate document processing, inventory management, and intervention workflows with highly accurate AI solutions and tools.

  • Accelerate Speed to Delivery

    Upgrade delivery times for your customers with faster decisions, better data from across your supply chain.

  • Reduce Compliance Risk

    Accurate data extraction with intelligent document processing reduces exposure to Customs inspections, delays, and fines.

Why Scale

Trusted by Cutting Edge Logistics Leaders

Flexport relies on Scale Document AI to process logistics documents.

Extract data from commercial invoices at high quality and speed.

Accelerate your AI innovation today

Book a Demo