Joint Staff Planning Expert

Scale's public sector business is growing rapidly, powered by customer demand for Donovan, Scale’s AI power-decision making platform for defense. At Scale, when it comes to performant large language models (LLMs), we believe experts are the new GPUs. We are hiring our first set of defense experts – joint staff planning officers – in order to develop fine-tuned LLMs for national security customers. You will be joining Scale’s public sector business as a pioneer in accelerating the adoption of customized LLMs by government customers.
As a defense expert, you will sit at the quality assurance stage of generative AI tasks. Your primary job will be assessment expertise and support, including the writing, reviewing, and analysis of strategic and operational documents and text. You will regularly interface with machine learning engineers and operations teammates to optimize our workflows for improved model outcomes. This role may grow into training more junior writing specialists working on these projects. This position is a rare opportunity at a high-growth startup to be an early contributor in a cutting-edge field. If you are a current or ex-military officer looking to amplify your impact on AI initiatives in the public sector, this may be a strong fit for you.
You will:
- Provide quality assurance of generative AI tasks related to joint staff planning topics that will drive model performance outcomes through supervised fine-tuning
- Interface with machine learning engineers to align on approaches to generative AI tasks like model comparison or prompt response pairs
- Work with an operations manager to improve overall workflows for generative AI tasks
Ideally, you'd have:
- 10+ years as a military officer with intelligence, operations, aviation, or ground combat as your primary occupational specialty
- One tour as an O-4 or higher at a joint command (e.g. European Command, Joint Staff, etc) in an intelligence, operations, or plans directorate
- Graduate of a joint or service intermediate-level school (e.g. Command and General Staff College)
- Deep interest in AI / ML applications for national security purposes
- A strong orientation towards outcomes and a history of being scrappy when it counts
Nice to haves:
- An active Top Secret clearance
- A secondary occupational specialty as a service planner (e.g. Marine Corps MAGTF plans officer)
- Multiple tours as an O-4 through O-6 at joint or combined commands, combatant commands, service component command (e.g. Army “G” staff, Navy “N” staff, or Air Force “A” staff), or part of a joint task force staff (especially in support of combat operations) management of Time Phased Force Deployment Data (TPFDD) in support of combatant commanders
- Familiarity with OPLAN / CONPLAN operations roles consist of advising Joint and Staff Plans Officers on Joint Force Deployment Planning and Execution (FDP&E) matters in the deliberate, and crisis action planning environments, developing and sourcing of global force requirements and the refinement of forces and movement data for plan mobilization, deployment, employment, sustainment, and redeployment of forces
This role will start as a remote role and may grow to onsite work in locations like St. Louis or Washington DC. This a 6-month contractor position with the opportunity to renew. Compensation for this position is $10,000 per month.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data.