Joint Staff Planning Expert

Scale's public sector business is growing rapidly, powered by customer demand for Donovan, Scale’s AI power-decision making platform for defense. At Scale, when it comes to performant large language models (LLMs), we believe experts are the new GPUs. We are hiring our first set of defense experts – joint staff planning officers – in order to develop fine-tuned LLMs for national security customers. You will be joining Scale’s public sector business as a pioneer in accelerating the adoption of customized LLMs by government customers.

As a defense expert, you will sit at the quality assurance stage of generative AI tasks. Your primary job will be assessment expertise and support, including the writing, reviewing, and analysis of strategic and operational documents and text. You will regularly interface with machine learning engineers and operations teammates to optimize our workflows for improved model outcomes. This role may grow into training more junior writing specialists working on these projects. This position is a rare opportunity at a high-growth startup to be an early contributor in a cutting-edge field. If you are a current or ex-military officer looking to amplify your impact on AI initiatives in the public sector, this may be a strong fit for you.

You will:

Provide quality assurance of generative AI tasks related to joint staff planning topics that will drive model performance outcomes through supervised fine-tuning

Interface with machine learning engineers to align on approaches to generative AI tasks like model comparison or prompt response pairs

Work with an operations manager to improve overall workflows for generative AI tasks

Ideally, you'd have:

10+ years as a military officer with intelligence, operations, aviation, or ground combat as your primary occupational specialty

One tour as an O-4 or higher at a joint command (e.g. European Command, Joint Staff, etc) in an intelligence, operations, or plans directorate

Graduate of a joint or service intermediate-level school (e.g. Command and General Staff College)

Deep interest in AI / ML applications for national security purposes

A strong orientation towards outcomes and a history of being scrappy when it counts

Nice to haves:

An active Top Secret clearance

A secondary occupational specialty as a service planner (e.g. Marine Corps MAGTF plans officer)

Multiple tours as an O-4 through O-6 at joint or combined commands, combatant commands, service component command (e.g. Army “G” staff, Navy “N” staff, or Air Force “A” staff), or part of a joint task force staff (especially in support of combat operations) management of Time Phased Force Deployment Data (TPFDD) in support of combatant commanders

Familiarity with OPLAN / CONPLAN operations roles consist of advising Joint and Staff Plans Officers on Joint Force Deployment Planning and Execution (FDP&E) matters in the deliberate, and crisis action planning environments, developing and sourcing of global force requirements and the refinement of forces and movement data for plan mobilization, deployment, employment, sustainment, and redeployment of forces

This role will start as a remote role and may grow to onsite work in locations like St. Louis or Washington DC. This a 6-month contractor position with the opportunity to renew. Compensation for this position is $10,000 per month.