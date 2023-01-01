Ambi Robotics provides customers with AI-powered robotic systems that empower them to scale their operations and handle increasing supply chain demand. Logistical warehouses across the e-commerce industry depend on this technology to automate the process of picking up packages, scanning their barcodes, and sending them to the correct location. The machine learning (ML) system is responsible for not just identifying an object and its location, but also for moving the robot hand to that location to grasp the object.

For these customers, pick success rate – how often a robot successfully picks up an object – is the most important marker of success. Honing these models so that they provide the best possible performance to each client typically requires the collection and annotation of new data. To accomplish this, Ambi Robotics needed a scalable solution for obtaining high-quality annotations.

Today, Ambi Robotics is working with Scale Rapid to get the data annotations that they need to continuously enhance their pick-and-place models.