By using Nucleus, the team at CellarEye empowered their annotation team to rapidly identify and fix bad annotations. “The feature that really helped us improve our object detection model was sorting individual model predictions by worst IoU,” said Mohseni. “This view enabled us to quickly find some of the worst cases and also surfaced similar issues or scenarios. The fact that we could then also add, remove, or fix the annotations in one place made it really easy for us to improve our model quickly,” said Mohseni. With Nucleus, the team at CellarEye saw significant improvement in average precision. “There was one particular class where our model’s average precision was 76%. We improved average precision on that class to 87%+ after just one round of data cleaning with Nucleus,” added Mohseni. Furthermore, by using Nucleus, CellarEye’s internal team experienced 5x efficiency on ML productivity by saving time on post-processing, verification, and heuristics as well as delivering a 5x savings on annotation reviews. “Before Nucleus, I tried to drive model performance by augmenting and just adding more data. While more data is better than less data, if the annotations aren’t good, simply adding more data doesn't lead to higher accuracy. By helping us discover our annotation issues and fix them, Nucleus was able to drive significant improvements,” concluded Mohseni.