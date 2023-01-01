Goodcall provides businesses with intelligent phone agents so that their customers can always get in touch. When customers call these bots to request information like the business’s hours, location, and products or services, these phone agents perform automatic speech recognition (ASR) to convert speech-to-text. Then, once the text is acquired, the bots employ AI analysis to interpret the person’s request and to provide the appropriate response.

The intent classification models that power Goodcall’s chatbots need to be regularly fine-tuned with real-world production data. Any performance improvement in the model also means an improvement in the customer experience for Goodcall’s clients. With a high volume of calls coming in every day, labeling massive amounts of data with high-quality annotations is a time-consuming process.

To address this challenge, Goodcall began working with Scale Rapid to acquire high-quality text annotations. These annotations provide the data that software engineers need to evaluate and improve their models, while also freeing up time and resources at the company.