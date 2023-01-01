The Datta Lab at Harvard Medical School is studying the neural mechanisms associated with behavior in rodents. To conduct their research, they place mice in an experimental rig, and then record each mouse’s behavior using cameras. They also measure each mouse’s neural activity using neural implants. They can then analyze this data to examine the link between neural activity and behavior, as well as to advance their understanding of specific brain areas of mice.

Actually analyzing this data, however, is a time-consuming process – To interpret the behavioral data, the researchers must first label the poses of the mouse over time. While the lab can train machine learning (ML) models to perform this automatically, a large amount of video footage needs to be manually annotated first. This annotation process detracts from the time that researchers could instead be spending on the aspects of research that require their expertise.

The Datta Lab at Harvard Medical School is now working with Scale Rapid to get the annotations they need. Instead of spending weeks labeling their data, they can pour their full attention into advancing their research.