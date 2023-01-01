Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Nuro exists to better everyday life through robotics. The company’s custom electric autonomous vehicles are designed to bring the things people need—from produce to prescriptions—right to your home. Its R2 robot was the first completely autonomous, zero-occupant on-road vehicle approved for commercial delivery by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Last April, the company partnered with Domino’s to autonomously deliver pizza to customers in Houston and last June, Nuro announced a new partnership with FedEx to add to a growing roster of some of the largest brands in the US. Nuro has piloted autonomous, eco-friendly local delivery for communities in Texas, Arizona, and California, aiming to make streets safer and cities more livable.

Nuro’s approach to building a custom-goods only vehicle allows it to turn safety innovations that have traditionally been focused internally on passengers (seatbelts, airbags, etc) inside out to prioritize vulnerable road users such as bikers and pedestrians. The R2 robot features 360° and thermal cameras, as well as lidar and radar for a rich representation of the road. Nuro builds its own HD maps, and its AV stack combines engineered and machine-learned components for maximum robustness. A redundant collision prevention system provides an additional layer of safety. Nuro uses Scale to label both 2D and 3D data, generate and label HD maps, curate its training data, and identify new edge cases to solve with new labels and better models.