The Optimus Ride team selected Scale AI as its data annotation provider for a few reasons; “With Scale AI, the main thing was that we can get our data labeled more quickly and at a higher quality than doing it in-house,” noted Almeida. Second, “We really liked all the SLAs that were provided to us and the whole Scale AI team stepped up and worked with us to meet our needs,” said Mann. “Scale’s commitment to quality has been really amazing. We’ve sent over different schemas and different attributes several times. Each time, we were able to align quickly and easily address any issues as they arose,” noted Kushagra “Kush” Tiwary, Perception Engineer, at Optimus Ride. “The hardest part of perception is all the edge cases. Having a partner that can flag these and address them swiftly has been great,” Tiwary added.

Lastly, “From an engineering point of view, the APIs that Scale provides allows us to create a system to automate all the interactions between our systems and Scale’s systems,” said Almeida. “All the logging functions allow us to easily check for errors and help with the whole process of quality assurance,” Almeida concluded.