The OTTO team selected Scale AI as its data annotation provider for a few reasons. First, Scale AI’s ability to annotate a range of data types from 3D sensor data to camera imagery gave the OTTO team confidence in Scale AI to handle the kinds of data they had. Second, Scale AI’s experience in the autonomous driving space meant Scale AI could help the OTTO team better understand possible edge cases. “The On-Demand Service also gave us a good opportunity to trial the system to get a feel for how the process works and how the tools work,” said Lunscher. “Once we had a feel for it, we were able to jump in with our larger project,” he noted.





“The cost of developing all of the tools and workflows to annotate data for a company like us was just completely not feasible,” Servos added. “The Scale AI team was able to annotate our data at a pace far above what we would have expected while keeping the overhead for data annotation reasonable,” he concluded.