Pietra Enhances E-Commerce Product Imagery with Scale.

Scale and Pietra partnered to enhance product imagery on Pietra's marketplace using Scale Forge, an AI-powered marketing suite. Through Forge, they can create lifestyle backgrounds for products. To support Pietra's large-scale image generation needs, Scale introduced the Content Factory, utilizing fine-tuned models and humans in the loop.

Pietra supplies the products, and Scale's Content Factory creates high-quality, contextually relevant backgrounds, identifying the best images with human oversight. Scale is the only company providing the latest cutting-edge Generative AI technology paired with humans-in-the-loop that optimizes image output for conversions.