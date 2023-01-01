With deep expertise in labeling data across a wide range of use cases, the team at Scale delivered high-quality labeled data across three languages, multiple document types, and 200+ unique fields. Adding to the complexity, fields in documents that contained personally identifiable information (PII) such as names, phone numbers, and emails need to be replaced with semantically similar but different examples to preserve data privacy. Despite these challenges, Scale delivered labeled data at near-perfect accuracy on a quick ramp to high volumes.

“We decided to go with Scale because we needed a heavily technical partner that could deal with changing requirements dynamically, guaranteeing availability, quality, and scale,” said Sanchez. The Document AI team did this by partnering closely with SAP to understand the technical and business requirements of SAP’s Business Document Processing (BDP) model, then leveraging a combination of machine learning-powered pre-labeling (ML pre-labeling) and Scale’s global labeling operations to deliver high-quality data.