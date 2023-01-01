A 42-year-old patient suspected of having prostate cancer had a biopsy taken. The patient's doctor sent the biopsy sample to a pathologist for a diagnosis. The diagnosis was positive for an aggressive form of cancer, leading to the removal of the patient’s prostate. As is standard procedure, the removed prostate was sent back to the lab for further analysis, where pathologists discovered that the prostate had no cancer cells. It turns out the histology lab mistakenly swapped this patient’s biopsy sample with another patient's during a process called grossing.

Grossing is the process of assessing and documenting the physical characteristics - size, color, consistency, and features of that tissue - in a report. Pathology technicians may also elect to orient, ink, or dissect that tissue as part of the grossing process. A pathologist then uses the gross report for diagnosis. By leveraging computer vision and artificial intelligence, Vistapath increases quality, accuracy, and efficiency across critical lab processes like grossing, building the next-generation pathology lab to reduce these types of mistakes.

Vistapath began by asking the question: is grossing best done by a computer, or a person? They quickly realized that the answer is a bit of both. Some steps, such as moving and slicing tiny tissue samples are done better by humans, as we are much more dexterous than robots. However, when it comes to examining tissue samples and quickly extracting key characteristics such as dimension, color, and spotting and measuring lesions to populate a gross report, computer vision systems can complete this step more efficiently and accurately.