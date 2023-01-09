Company Update

Today I have to announce the hardest change I’ve ever had to make at Scale. I have made the difficult decision to reduce the size of our team by 20%, which means saying goodbye to many talented Scaliens. If you are among those impacted, you will be contacted shortly with further details via your personal email as well as offered time for a 1:1 conversation with a manager today.



This was not a decision made lightly, and it’s one of many steps we are taking in order to ensure Scale is operating responsibly for the long-term health and success of the business.



I know that this is tough news for everyone, especially those impacted, and you likely have many questions, the most pressing of which I aim to answer for you now:

How did we get here?

I take full responsibility for the decisions that have led us to this point. Over the past several years, interest from enterprises and governments in AI has grown rapidly. As a result, I made the decision to grow the team aggressively in order to take advantage of what I thought was our new normal.



For a time, this seemed to prove out—we saw strong sales growth through 2021 and 2022. As a result, we increased headcount assuming the massive growth would continue. However, the macro environment has changed dramatically in recent quarters, which is something I failed to predict. Many of the industries we serve, such as e-commerce and consumer technology, have been buoyed by the pandemic and are now experiencing a painful market correction. As a result, we need to prepare ourselves for a very different economic environment.



Given the uncertainty many of the industries we serve face, when I re-assessed our investment level against these market realities, it became clear that we needed to realign our investment to adjust to this new environment. While many other companies have made similarly difficult decisions recently, we spent months looking for ways to avoid it, but unfortunately we came to the conclusion that we needed to make these changes as well.