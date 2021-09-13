Improving Datasets and Debugging Machine Learning Models with Scale Nucleus, Rebuilt from the Ground Up

It’s been an exciting journey since we shipped Scale Nucleus for the first time just over a year ago. We’ve helped over 100 different organizations explore, curate and improve their datasets and debug their machine learning (ML) models, across semantic segmentation, object detection, and even 3D point clouds. Today, we’re excited to share an all-new Nucleus, with powerful new features and a redesigned user interface that make it easier than ever to create better models with better datasets.

To improve ML models requires first understanding where they fail. Nucleus helps you go beyond aggregate error metrics, and instead quickly discover specific patterns of failure across your model predictions and dataset labels. Once you’ve identified problems, Nucleus makes them easy to fix. Address bad labels through efficient, model-assisted data quality assurance (QA) and one-click labeling integration, or improve model predictions through targeted data curation of what to label next.

Scale Nucleus is one of the most intuitive and efficient ways to select the right data for labeling: random sampling shouldn’t be the way you select data to label. Training better-performing models requires a focus on edge cases, false positives, and the portion of minority classes or edge cases that are relevant to the modeling problem you’re trying to solve. And your curation process shouldn’t be overly time-intensive or manual.

As we launched Nucleus, we explained that better ML starts with understanding your data in depth. To improve production ML, you need to understand your models’ qualitative failure modes, fix them by gathering the right data, and curate diverse scenarios.

From Similarity Search to Autotag:

When Scale customers look to improve ML accuracy, they find that their models often struggle with minority classes and edge cases, what we refer to as “the long tail.” It might be a QA team that highlights challenges with a self-driving vehicle, like the relatively rare combination of entering a tunnel at nighttime behind a truck. Although this cross-section accounts for only a small fraction of driving scenarios, their computer vision models must be capable of handling them just as well.

In the below example, we’ve identified uncertain samples, and using a similarity search based on internal models and feature vectors, surfaced similar portions of the dataset for labeling or QA. This process culminates in our Autotag feature:

Autotag is an incredibly efficient way to tag similar objects or scenes with a new class. Simply select a few similar images of the class you are trying to classify or create a tag for, click ‘Autotag,’ and then further refine your set of images with positive and negative examples. Scale Nucleus will then create an Autotag, an internal classification attached to the subset of your dataset that Scale identified as similar. You can then retrieve objects in your dataset based on this classification, even if labels for it don’t exist in your ground truth. The same useful core, with refined usability: Nucleus focuses on several main use cases that we’ve developed in conjunction with our customers:

Understand the strengths and weaknesses in your dataset as you identify ways to improve quality:

Using the query bar at top or powerful search options at left , you can discover edge cases, debug model failures, and efficiently QA any part or your dataset.

Analyze the long tail of your dataset, with collaborative label edits, and granular insights like Intersection over Union (IoU):

Object view helps you assess all classes, labels, and bounding boxes in your dataset and make quick tweaks to a label, approve/reject the object as well-labeled, or send the object to be labeled.

Examine metrics, failure cases, and confusion matrices, all linked to your underlying training data.

The Insights tab provides you with interactive class distributions, correlations, and confusion matrices, from which you can access the underlying data for each category in one click.