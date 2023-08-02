Scale AI logo

Welcoming New Team Members from Papercup

on May 15, 2025

At Scale, we believe great people are the foundation of great AI. Today, we’re excited to welcome a group of new team members from Papercup, a London-based company that built an impressive AI dubbing platform. 

The team joining Scale brings deep experience in audio ML, localization workflows, and production-grade infrastructure. We’re excited about what we can build together—especially as enterprises increasingly seek AI solutions that go beyond text and into voice, video, and multimodal understanding.

To our new teammates: welcome. We’re glad you’re here. For those of you who are passionate about building the next generation of AI, apply here.

