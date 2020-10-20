Quick Start Guide to Customized API Documentation

Back on September 16th, we introduced you to our new API Docs. Today, we’re pleased to follow up the original announcement with further details on how we implemented this with Next.JS, Tailwind CSS, and ReadMe. Furthermore, rather than simply describing how we used each platform and framework, we have packaged together an example for you to implement and build off of in this repository.

Some Context:

At Scale AI, we are building the critical tools that make it easier to build and scale real-world AI systems. To provide our customers with the best experience possible on the Scale AI platform, we believe that a clear, simple, and memorable front-end, user interface, and user experience is critical. Scale’s design team has been hard at work building out a design system and improving customer-facing interfaces to bring front-end consistency across our platform.

Most important to this effort was to implement the design system across our different applications. We decided to use Tailwind CSS as a CSS framework and CSS Modules as a way to add custom elements when some customization was needed. To ensure our website and applications were highly performant and loaded quickly, we chose to use Next.js as our react framework.

Why Tailwind?

Scale’s design team have used Next.js and styled-jsx as a way of providing CSS styling since the initial launch of our website. While this was fine when there were fewer pages on the website, it proved to be hard to scale and maintain a design system without proper documentation. At this point the team faced two options: we could either spend a lot of time creating and improving our own CSS and writing documentation for it, or we could use a CSS framework that could adapt to our needs.

Since the Scale team prefers not to re-invent the wheel when it isn’t needed, we decided that using a CSS framework would yield the best results in the shortest period of time. Tailwind has allowed us to expedite the development of new layouts and pages while maintaining consistency across our website. Tailwind also has the advantage of having strong documentation behind it to support future development. Using Tailwind has also freed the team up to spend more time focusing on special details for each page like custom animations and interactions.

Why Next.js?

Next.js is one of the best React Frameworks out today. Since the launch of SGG support in March, it’s a no brainer for a fast and performant website and API docs.

Quoting them from their own blog post: