Scale AI products have been approved for purchase on AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community (ICMP). ICMP is a digital catalog that makes it easy for customers in the U.S. national security community to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

Our solutions empower national security organizations with the latest advancements in AI.

Scale Data Engine turns raw data into performant models for both LLM and computer vision (CV) applications. Scale also enables experts to generate world-class data to fine-tune and evaluate generative AI models. Scale Data Engine spans the ML Ops lifecycle including curation, annotation, and model training and evaluation. The Defense Innovation Unit and the United States Air Force leveraged Scale Data Engine to streamline ML Ops and train horizontal computer vision models for autonomous perimeter security.

Scale GenAI Platform (SGP) enables defense, intelligence, and federal civilian organizations to build, control, evaluate, and improve your AI agents. Use SGP to build AI applications and complex multi-agent systems, train agents to securely reason over your data, take action with your tools, and continuously improve with feedback from human-agent interactions.

AI agents and applications built with SGP can be operationalized in Scale Donovan to expedite mission-critical outcomes by leveraging AI to search through large volumes of unstructured data and rapidly uncover insights. Donovan interoperates with state-of-the-art AI models to assist as a force multiplier for national security workflows. Donovan is already deployed in secure and compliant environments and can be deployed in customer environments.

National security organizations can seamlessly use SGP and Donovan together. SGP serves as an AI development platform that enables engineers to construct specialized AI agents and applications with greater efficiency and control than traditional development approaches. Donovan functions as a comprehensive ecosystem where users can select and operationalize AI agents and applications - each developed using SGP. Upon selection, users can seamlessly harness agents in Donovan for their specific functionalities and targeted mission assistance.

In addition to the ICMP, Scale GenAI Platform and Scale Donovan are also available on the AWS Marketplace for direct purchase.

