Scale’s DISA IL-4 Provisional Authorization Increases Accessibility to AI for the Department of Defense (DoD)

Scale AI, the data infrastructure for AI, has earned Impact Level 4 (IL-4) provisional authorization from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), a significant milestone in Scale’s ongoing commitment to providing the DoD with secure, industry-leading technology. This authorization allows Scale’s cutting-edge machine learning (ML) platform and large language models (LLMs) access to defense applications with controlled unclassified information (CUI), such as personally identifying information, empowering the DoD with advanced AI capabilities to accelerate information accessibility. Scale is currently the only dedicated AI provider with IL-4 provisional authorization, underscoring its commitment to providing secure solutions for the U.S. government.

Scale’s IL-4 provisional authorization expands AI accessibility for the DoD, allowing the agency to leverage Scale’s Data Engine to curate and annotate data for a wide range of applications as well as Scale’s Government AI platform for end-to-end solutions. Scale’s powerful AI capabilities can empower analysts, operators, and leaders across the DoD with faster decision-making, improved operational efficiency, and accelerated innovation.

DISA, a combat support agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, is responsible for developing and maintaining the DoD Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (SRG). The Cloud Computing SRG defines the security requirements used by the DoD to assess the security posture of cloud service offerings, enabling cloud service providers (CSPs) to host DoD missions after receiving provisional authorization.

Scale’s achievement of IL-4 provisional authorization demonstrates its adherence to rigorous security standards set forth by DISA and its commitment to supporting the DoD’s mission-critical operations. With this achievement, Scale looks forward to unlocking the full potential of data and AI in the national security sector. For more information, please contact us at federal@scale.com.