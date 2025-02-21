Senior Software Engineer - Billing Platform

About Scale

Software is eating the world, but AI is eating software. We live in unprecedented times – AI has the potential to exponentially augment human intelligence. Every person will have a personal tutor, coach, assistant, personal shopper, travel guide, and therapist throughout life. As the world adjusts to this new reality, leading platform companies are scrambling to build LLMs at billion scale, while large enterprises figure out how to add it to their products. To make them safe, aligned and actually useful, these models need human eval and reinforcement learning through human feedback (RLHF) during pre-training, fine-tuning, and production evaluations. This is the main innovation that’s enabled ChatGPT to get such a large head start among competition.

About Data Engine

At Scale, our Generative AI Data Engine powers the most advanced LLMs and generative models in the world through world-class RLHF, human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.

About our Billing Team

We’re looking for entrepreneurial Software Engineers to join our Billing Platform team. In this role, you'll have the opportunity to drive the revenue tracking and billing system for our Generative AI products. You’ll be deeply involved in building flexible, new systems to support customer billing use cases, implementing complex billing partitioning schemes based on dynamic criteria, and/or improving customer invoice generation and balance visibility. You’ll also get widespread exposure to the forefront of the AI race as Scale sees it in enterprises, startups, governments, and large tech companies.

The ideal person is a natural entrepreneurial engineer who can take an ambiguous scope and lead the execution of outcomes, doing what it takes to hit them incl coding, talking to customers, defining requirements, etc. We strongly believe the best engineers own outcomes and deeply understand customer problems.

Responsibilities:

Design, implement, and operate flexible and accurate financial systems

Work across backend, frontend, and accounting-related systems

Deliver at a high velocity and level of quality to engage our customers

Work across the entire product lifecycle from conceptualization through production

Be able, and willing, to multi-task and learn new technologies quickly

Provide critical input in the Billing team’s roadmap and technical direction

Work closely with cross-functional partners like finance, product, software engineers, and operations to identify opportunities for business impact, understand, refine and prioritize requirements for billing schemes and financial infrastructure.

Requirements:

5+ years of full-time engineering experience, post-graduation

Experience within the billing domain, including account systems, microtransaction platforms, metered-billing, etc.

Proficiencies in one or more of Typescript, Node, React, Next.js and MongoDB

Solid background in algorithms, data structures, and object-oriented programming.

Experience developing and deploying software using industry-standard cloud-based tooling and frameworks.

Experience scaling products at hyper-growth startups and excitement to work with AI technologies

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Strong problem-solving skills, and be able to work independently or as part of a team.

Nice to haves:

Strong knowledge of software engineering best practices.

Experience with orchestration platforms, such as Temporal.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $188,000 — $225,400 USD