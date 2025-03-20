Growth Marketing Specialist - Google

Scale AI is a leading provider of AI solutions, helping businesses across various industries leverage the power of artificial intelligence to transform their operations. Our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications by providing high-quality data and infrastructure.

We're a fast-growing company with a global presence, and we're looking for a talented Growth Marketing Specialist to optimize our paid acquisition efforts on Google and potentially some other channels such as Indeed, Reddit etc.

About the Role

As a Growth Marketing Specialist focused on paid acquisition, you will play a critical role in driving the growth of our global contributor base. You will work with members of the growth marketing team, responsible for setting up, managing and optimizing campaigns across Google (and potentially other similar channels that we pilot). You will have a deep understanding of the Google platform, with a proven track record of setting up, managing and optimizing multiple campaigns on Google. There will be opportunities to also leverage your skills on other platforms that we pilot - but prior experience on them is not required.

This opportunity is for a fully-remote contractor position.

Responsibilities

Campaign Management: Work with regional growth marketing leads across different regions to set up and manage paid advertising campaigns on Google to acquire contributors worldwide.

Work with regional growth marketing leads across different regions to set up and manage paid advertising campaigns on Google to acquire contributors worldwide. Platform Expertise: Possess in-depth knowledge of Google Ads platforms, including campaign setup, targeting, search/keyword and bidding strategies, and reporting.

Possess in-depth knowledge of Google Ads platforms, including campaign setup, targeting, search/keyword and bidding strategies, and reporting. Performance Optimization: Continuously analyze campaign performance, identify areas for improvement, and implement tactics to optimize key metrics (e.g., conversion rates, cost per acquisition).

Continuously analyze campaign performance, identify areas for improvement, and implement tactics to optimize key metrics (e.g., conversion rates, cost per acquisition). Process Design: help build strong internal processes for setting up, managing and reporting on campaigns on Google

help build strong internal processes for setting up, managing and reporting on campaigns on Google Reporting and Analysis: Track and analyze key performance indicators, providing regular reports and insights to the growth marketing team and leadership.

Track and analyze key performance indicators, providing regular reports and insights to the growth marketing team and leadership. Stay Informed: Keep up-to-date on the latest trends, and best practices in marketing on Google

Qualifications

2-3+ years of experience in managing paid marketing campaigns on Google and other channels (strong focus on experience with Google)

Understanding of campaign management, targeting, bidding strategies, and performance optimization techniques on Google

Strong analytical skills, with the ability to interpret data, identify trends, and make data-driven decisions.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

Comfortable managing multiple campaigns on Google and other channels

Experience working with ad platform account managers/partners

Pay: $37.50–$62.50/hr