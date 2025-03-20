Growth Marketing Specialist - Google

Products
Scale AI is a leading provider of AI solutions, helping businesses across various industries leverage the power of artificial intelligence to transform their operations. Our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications by providing high-quality data and infrastructure.
We're a fast-growing company with a global presence, and we're looking for a talented Growth Marketing Specialist to optimize our paid acquisition efforts on Google and potentially some other channels such as Indeed, Reddit etc.
About the Role
As a Growth Marketing Specialist focused on paid acquisition, you will play a critical role in driving the growth of our global contributor base. You will work with members of the growth marketing team, responsible for setting up, managing and optimizing campaigns across Google (and potentially other similar channels that we pilot). You will have a deep understanding of the Google platform, with a proven track record of setting up, managing and optimizing multiple campaigns on Google. There will be opportunities to also leverage your skills on other platforms that we pilot - but prior experience on them is not required.
This opportunity is for a fully-remote contractor position.
Responsibilities
- Campaign Management: Work with regional growth marketing leads across different regions to set up and manage paid advertising campaigns on Google to acquire contributors worldwide.
- Platform Expertise: Possess in-depth knowledge of Google Ads platforms, including campaign setup, targeting, search/keyword and bidding strategies, and reporting.
- Performance Optimization: Continuously analyze campaign performance, identify areas for improvement, and implement tactics to optimize key metrics (e.g., conversion rates, cost per acquisition).
- Process Design: help build strong internal processes for setting up, managing and reporting on campaigns on Google
- Reporting and Analysis: Track and analyze key performance indicators, providing regular reports and insights to the growth marketing team and leadership.
- Stay Informed: Keep up-to-date on the latest trends, and best practices in marketing on Google
Qualifications
- 2-3+ years of experience in managing paid marketing campaigns on Google and other channels (strong focus on experience with Google)
- Understanding of campaign management, targeting, bidding strategies, and performance optimization techniques on Google
- Strong analytical skills, with the ability to interpret data, identify trends, and make data-driven decisions.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
- Comfortable managing multiple campaigns on Google and other channels
- Experience working with ad platform account managers/partners
Pay: $37.50–$62.50/hr
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.