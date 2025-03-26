Strategist, EMEA

Products
EnterpriseSee all prebuilt applications →
Government
Resources
CustomersSee all customers →
Leaderboards →
Scale’s rapidly growing International Public Sector team is focused on using AI to address critical challenges facing the public sector around the world. Our core work consists of:
- Creating custom AI applications that will impact millions of citizens
- Generating high-quality training data for custom LLMs
- Upskilling and AI advisory services to spread the impact of AI
As a Strategist, you’ll be responsible for growing the International Public Sector business unit and partnering with technical stakeholders to identify and win major opportunities in the public sector and selected enterprise accounts across EMEA. You will develop and execute on a go to market strategy for customer acquisition, navigating a dynamic and often unstructured environment to make impactful decisions. This is a technical GTM role that requires the following:
- A deep interest in AI and data and the ability to articulate technical concepts in simple, precise language
- Experience successfully navigating and partnering with governments and senior stakeholders across the GCC (in near term KSA, UAE, Qatar)
- Working cross-functionally with Scale Leadership, Product, Marketing, Legal, Finance, Operations, and Compliance to ensure customer success
- An ability to earn trust and develop close relationships with key decision-makers and influencers within accounts
- An ability to build business cases to show the impact and value of Scale’s offerings
At Scale, we’re not just building AI solutions—we’re enabling the public sector to transform their operations and better serve citizens through cutting-edge technology. If you’re ready to shape the future of AI and be a founding member of our team, we’d love to hear from you.
You will:
- Work closely with Scale Leadership, Head of EMEA, Account Executives and the EMEA Strategy team on overall revenue strategy across the region
- Work with potential clients to identify impactful AI solutions and shape and scope their high level vision for AI
- Demonstrate the value and impact associated with each AI application
- Navigate complicated organizations, developing relationships and answering client questions to take an identified opportunity to signed deal
- Build trust and credibility with clients, acting as a reliable AI advisor beyond the core operating capacity of projects
- Specific responsibilities include:
- Customer communications
- Deep analysis + thought leadership
- Contracting
- Financial modeling
- Pitch deck development
- Proposal development
- AI workshop design and execution
- Creating demos of potential AI custom solutions for pitch meetings using tools like Replit or Lovable
- Measuring and communicating the impact and value of AI applications
Ideally, you’d have:
- 5+ years of public sector sales or consulting experience, and/or sales experience in complex environments
- Experience defining requirements and building strategies to effectively scale revenue through early product developmentA track record of personally shaping and closing $500K to $5M+ deals for complex solutions for public sector accounts
- Experience selling both to business and technical audiences simultaneously
- Passion for what you do and the creativity and willingness to think outside of the box
- Demonstrated ability to develop strong consultative relationships with external partners and internal cross-functional teams at all levels
- Experience creating, developing, and communicating executive-level materials
- Required: full fluency in written and spoken Arabic
Nice to haves:
- Experience selling AI products or services
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.