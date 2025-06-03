Senior Product Designer, Contract

About Scale

At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.

About our Operator Group team

Generating high-quality data is the core problem our business solves. Our goal is to make the production and delivery of high-quality data a seamless and efficient process for operators and customers. Our Operator Group is building customer and operator-specific infrastructure to deliver high quality data with low turnaround time. You'll be exposed to the cutting edge of the Generative AI industry while directly interfacing with the leading model building organizations in the space.

Responsibilities:

Lead the end-to-end design process to improve the operator experience, collaborating closely with cross-functional partners

Understand operator needs and creatively solve their pain points

Bring clarity to the complex problem space throughout the design process

Design, refine, and ship high-quality design

Be able to justify design decisions based on user feedback and insights

Make appropriate tradeoffs between short term and long term goals, informed by business needs

Adopt and expand our design system to achieve consistent style and quality standards across products

Requirements:

3+ years of relevant experience

Track record of shipping high quality products and features at scale

Excellent problem-solving skills in a very fast-paced environment

High level of proficiency in Figma and other design tools, with ability to choose the right tool for communicating your thought process

Desire to influence the design process and culture within and outside the product design team

Nice to have:

Understanding of the AI and LLM space

Experience in contributing to design systems

Experience in conducting user interviews to gather user feedback and insights

This is a 3-6 month Contract role (with possibility of extension). The hourly rate for this position is $76 - $95 per hour.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $76 — $95 USD