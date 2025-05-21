Senior Forward Deployed Engineer

Products
At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.
About Data Engine
Our Generative AI Data Engine powers the world’s most advanced LLMs and generative models through world-class RLHF (Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback), human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.
About our Forward Deployed Engineering Team
Generating high-quality data is the core problem our business solves. Our goal is to make the production and delivery of high-quality data a seamless and efficient process for operators and customers. Our Operator Group is building customer and operator specific infrastructure to deliver high quality data with low turnaround time. You'll be exposed to the cutting edge of the Generative AI industry while directly interfacing with the leading model building organizations in the space.
Responsibilities:
- Drive Impact: Directly contribute to the advancement of AI by delivering critical data solutions for leading AI innovators and government agencies.
- Customer Collaboration: Interact daily with our technical customers, understanding their unique challenges and translating them into impactful solutions.
- End-to-End Development: Design, build, and deploy features across the entire stack, from front-end interfaces to back-end systems and infrastructure.
- Rapid Experimentation: Deliver high-quality experiments quickly, iterating quickly to meet customer needs and drive innovation.
- Strategic Influence: Play a key role in shaping our engineering culture, values, and processes, contributing to the growth of our team and the evolution of our product.
- Diverse Projects: Engage in a dynamic mix of designing and deploying cutting-edge data solutions, collaborating with leading AI researchers, and directly influencing the product roadmap. You'll work on everything from large-scale system architecture to customer-facing front-end application design.
- Leadership Growth: This role offers a unique opportunity to lead critical projects, shape our engineering culture, and accelerate your career growth in the rapidly evolving field of Generative AI. You'll be positioned to become a future leader in a company defining the next era of technology.
Requirements:
- At least 5 years of relevant experience is preferred
- Proven track record of shipping high-quality products and features at scale.
- Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently or as part of a collaborative team.
- Desire to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
- Ability to turn business and product ideas into engineering solutions.
- Strong coding abilities and the ability to effectively communicate complex technical concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences.
- Ability to adapt quickly to the ever-changing world of generative AI.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Experience with large-scale data processing and distributed systems.
- Familiarity with machine learning and AI concepts.
- Experience working directly with enterprise customers.
- Experience with cloud-based infrastructure.
Culture:
-
Join a passionate team of engineers and AI experts in a fast-paced, collaborative environment. We value innovation, continuous learning, and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in AI data infrastructure.
Location:
Initially, the role will be remote (work from home). However, as the team expands and grows in India, we might move to working from office or a hybrid model. Candidate applying for this role should be based in (or willing to relocate at some point) Mumbai or Bangalore
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.