Products
Scale Data EngineAnnotate, curate, and collect data
AutomotiveUnlock L2 to L5 autonomy
Generative AI & RLHFPower generative AI models
Scale SpellbookThe platform for LLM apps
Solutions
Retail & eCommerce
Defense
Logistics
Autonomous Vehicles
Robotics
AR/VR
Content & Language
Smart Port Lab
Federal LLMs
Resources
Company
CustomersSee all customers
Custom Open-Source LLMs
Fine-tune open-source large language models for improved performance on your most important use cases.
Get Started
Customize Open-Source Models
Fine-Tune Llama 2
Learn how to customize Llama 2 with Scale’s open-source Python cookbook.
Step-by-step guide to quickly get started fine-tuning Llama 2
Get Llama 2 working on your data
Open Source
Get started with our LLM Engine open-source repository. With LLM Engine you can customize and host open-source models in just a few lines of code with your data.
Fine-tune and deploy Llama 2, MPT, Falcon, FLAN-T5, GPT-J and more
Host models on your infrastructure or Scale’s
Enterprise
Scale Custom LLMs for your highest priority business use cases. Scale’s fine-tuning platform combined with the Scale data engine supercharges model performance with better data.
White-glove support for building domain-specific LLMs
Run on Scale Data Engine for optimized data and performance
Get access to a full evaluation suite for model observability
Trusted
Scale Pioneered RLHF and Fine-Tuning LLMs With Better Data
Meta Llama 2 Launch Partner
Scale is proud to be a Meta Llama 2 launch partner.
OpenAI Process Supervision
Scale built PRM800K to improve mathematical reasoning with process supervision.
OpenAI's InstructGPT
Scale worked with OpenAI to build InstructGPT using the Scale Data Engine.
“Our partnership focuses on helping companies and government organizations customize pre-trained foundation models with their proprietary data to achieve enterprise value.”
Lan Guan
Senior Managing Director, Accenture
Why Customize Your Own Model?
Your Challenges Are Unique. Your Model Should Be Too.
Customized Models Generate Enterprise Value
Performance: Models customized with your proprietary data perform better at your high-priority tasks.
Customizability: Customize models to your specific use cases, and shape how they respond to common scenarios so they can be an effective extension of your brand.
Safety: Enhance the safety of your models with human-in-the-loop testing, evaluation, and monitoring.
FEATURES
Customize Your Models With Scale Data Engine
RLHF
Powering the next generation of Generative AI.
Scale Generative AI Data Engine powers the most advanced LLMs and generative models in the world through world-class RLHF, data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment.
Start Customizing LLMs Today
With our open-source repo LLM Engine you can customize and serve open-source models in just a few lines of code using your own data. Get started now by downloading the repo from Github.
RESOURCES
Learn More About Customizing LLMs
Guide: Generative AI for the Enterprise
We created this guide to help you understand what Generative AI is and how you can use these models to unlock the power of your data and accelerate your business.
Guide: AI in Finance
This guide covers the main applications of artificial intelligence for the financial services industry.
Guide: AI for Insurance
This guide covers the main applications of Artificial Intelligence for the Insurance Industry.
Guide: AI for eCommerce
This guide details the main applications of Artificial Intelligence for the eCommerce Industry.