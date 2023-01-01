Nucleus logo

Data management for machine learning

Improving your models starts with improving your data.

  • Better-Performing Models

    Significantly improve model performance by uncovering and fixing model failures.

  • Optimized Labeling Spend

    Find and label high-value data by curating unlabeled data with active learning and edge case mining.

  • Collaborative Data Curation

    Curate the best datasets by collaborating with ML engineers, labelers, and data ops on the same platform.

Powerful features to help you curate impactful datasets and build better models faster.

“As Nuro works to ensure efficient deliveries as safely as possible, we depend on tools like Nucleus to curate edge cases which we can use to train ever more accurate and capable models.”

Jack Guo

Head of Autonomy Platform, Nuro

“Motive encounters all manners of surprising edge cases in real world data collection, so when it comes to knowing we’re labeling the most valuable subset of our collected data, we turn to Scale Nucleus. Its intuitive visualizations, query engine and Autotag help our teams improve both data quality and models, all in the same motion.”

Ali Rehan

Engineering Manager AI/Vision Products, Motive

“The powerful search capabilities and easy-to-use tools made it easy for us to get started with our existing library of annotations.”

Oliver Monson

Senior Manager, Data Operations, Velodyne Lidar

“At Pickle Robot, our vision systems must maintain high performance across environments with widely varying box configurations and changing lighting conditions. Scale Validate helps us rapidly iterate with confidence that new models never dip below metric thresholds.”

Ariana Eisenstein

Chief Technology Officer, Pickle Robot

“Once our data was uploaded, we were able to train, validate and deploy 3 classifiers to our full dataset to identify police cars, ambulances, and firetrucks in just 4 hours, identifying a large number of these rarer case images to send to labeling. This process would have taken weeks without Nucleus.”

Varun Sundar Rabindranath

ML and Perception Engineer, Magna International

All pricing is for data that does not contain Restricted Information, as defined by Scale AI’s Master Software and Services Agreement. For projects that contain Restricted Information, or for public sector or government projects that require specialized data handling or security, please contact us.

