Nucleus
Better ML models through data exploration, curation & quality assurance.
HOW IT WORKS
Data management for machine learning
WHY NUCLEUS
Improving your models starts with improving your data.
Better-Performing Models
Significantly improve model performance by uncovering and fixing model failures.
Optimized Labeling Spend
Find and label high-value data by curating unlabeled data with active learning and edge case mining.
Collaborative Data Curation
Curate the best datasets by collaborating with ML engineers, labelers, and data ops on the same platform.
Data Inputs
Supported Annotation Types
Image
- Bounding Boxes
- Classification
- Segmentation
- Polygons
- Polylines
- Cuboids
- Points
Video
- Bounding Boxes
- Classification
- Segmentation
- Polygons
- Polylines
- Cuboids
- Points
3D and Sensor Fusion
- Cuboids
- Point
ESSENTIAL FEATURES
Powerful features to help you curate impactful datasets and build better models faster.
Rich Visualization
Easily view your data, metadata and aggregate statistics with rich overlays, using our powerful UI. Nucleus supports visualization of images, videos, lidar scenes, overlaid with all associated labels, predictions and metadata.
Smart Exploration
In addition to enabling querying on any associated label, predictions and metadata fields, Nucleus also provides “Visual Similarity Search” and “Natural Language Search'' for easy and intuitive exploration.
Autotag
With automatic object tagging, Nucleus provides an interactive and iterative workflow to refine similarity search using few-shot learning. This is a powerful method to find image and object clusters based on visual similarity, all within minutes.
Labeling Integration
Nucleus provides a tight integration with all of Scale’s labeling products, including Rapid and Studio. Users can easily curate slices in Nucleus and send them out to be labeled with a single click.
Model Evaluation
Nucleus computes state-of-the-art performance metrics on all ingested model predictions and allows rich comparisons between models. Using these metrics, Nucleus will also automatically surface underperforming slices of your dataset.
Regression Testing
Nucleus allows you to set up tests on mission-critical scenarios to track progress over time and catch regressions. With these tests you can be confident that past failures stay fixed and that you are shipping the best model!
“As Nuro works to ensure efficient deliveries as safely as possible, we depend on tools like Nucleus to curate edge cases which we can use to train ever more accurate and capable models.”
Jack Guo
Head of Autonomy Platform, Nuro
“Motive encounters all manners of surprising edge cases in real world data collection, so when it comes to knowing we’re labeling the most valuable subset of our collected data, we turn to Scale Nucleus. Its intuitive visualizations, query engine and Autotag help our teams improve both data quality and models, all in the same motion.”
Ali Rehan
Engineering Manager AI/Vision Products, Motive
“The powerful search capabilities and easy-to-use tools made it easy for us to get started with our existing library of annotations.”
Oliver Monson
Senior Manager, Data Operations, Velodyne Lidar
“At Pickle Robot, our vision systems must maintain high performance across environments with widely varying box configurations and changing lighting conditions. Scale Validate helps us rapidly iterate with confidence that new models never dip below metric thresholds.”
Ariana Eisenstein
Chief Technology Officer, Pickle Robot
“Once our data was uploaded, we were able to train, validate and deploy 3 classifiers to our full dataset to identify police cars, ambulances, and firetrucks in just 4 hours, identifying a large number of these rarer case images to send to labeling. This process would have taken weeks without Nucleus.”
Varun Sundar Rabindranath
ML and Perception Engineer, Magna International
Pricing
Explore Pricing
Free
Try Nucleus with no commitments
Subscription / Month
$0
Seats
Unlimited
Included Data Volume
10,000
Price / 1,000 Items
Extra Data Volume / Month
--
Querying
$0.00
Embedding Indexing
$0.00
Autotag Creation
$0.00
Model Error Computation
$0.00
Scale Model Zoo Inference
$0.00
Scenario Test Evaluation
$0.00
All pricing is for data that does not contain Restricted Information, as defined by Scale AI’s Master Software and Services Agreement. For projects that contain Restricted Information, or for public sector or government projects that require specialized data handling or security, please contact us.