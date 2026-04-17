Scale AI
Scale Product Terms
Last updated: November 21, 2025 (view archived version here)
The terms below (“Product Terms”) govern your use of the applicable Services and are incorporated in the Scale Main Services Agreement (the “Agreement”). Capitalized terms used in these Product Terms but not defined below are defined in the Agreement. Scale may modify these Product Terms periodically. If an update will materially affect Customer's use of the Services, Scale will notify Customer prior to the update's effective date (except for changes due to legal or regulatory reasons which may be effective immediately). Otherwise, updates will be effective as of the date posted on this website.
- Scale Model Services. The following terms apply to Customer’s use of the Scale GenAI Platform, and any other service to which Customer may input Customer Materials to a machine learning model hosted by Scale (collectively, “Scale Model Services”):
- Use of Scale Model Services. Customer may input Customer Materials into the Scale Model Services and receive Output. Customer understands that other users may input similar materials and data into the Scale Model Services and receive similar output, and such output is not Customer’s Output.
- Downloadable Models. Some Scale Model Services may allow Customer to download a machine learning model that has been fine-tuned through the Scale Model Services with Customer Materials based on a Base Model (such downloaded model a “Fine-Tuned Model”). Fine-Tuned Models are Output, and Customer will own the Fine-Tuned Model, subject to Scale’s rights in, and Third-Party Restrictions on, the Base Model. Except for the rights expressly granted, and subject to Third-Party Restrictions, Scale owns and reserves all right, title, and interest in and to the Base Models. “Base Model” means a machine learning model which Scale has pre-trained, and may be based on Third-Party Models or proprietary Scale models.
- Trial Access to Scale Model Services. Customer may receive access to Scale Model Services on a trial or evaluation basis (“Trial Access”). Customer will not use Trial Access for commercial or production purposes and will not disclose to a third party any Output obtained from Trial Access. Customer acknowledges that Scale may terminate Customer’s Trial Access at any time.
- Scale GenAI Platform Pay as You Go Tier. When using the pay as you go tier of the Scale GenAI Platform, Customer (i) agrees and instructs that Scale may publicly display and distribute the Customer Materials Customer inputs into, the Output Customer receives from, and the Customer Applications Customer creates using the Scale GenAI Platform , and (ii) agrees other users of the Scale GenAI Platform may use the Customer Materials Customer inputs into, the Output Customer receives from, and the Customer Applications Customer creates using the Scale GenAI Platform for any purpose, including commercial use. Customer may remove Customer Materials, Output, and Customer Applications from the Scale GenAI Platform at any time. Scale does not have any obligation to monitor Customer Materials, Output, or Customer Application on the Scale GenAI Platform, but Customer acknowledges and agrees that Scale reserves the right to, and may from time to time, monitor any and all information transmitted or received through the Scale GenAI Platform for operational or other purposes, and may remove any content that does not comply with Scale’s terms or policies.
- Scale Nucleus. The following terms apply to Customer’s use of Scale Nucleus, and any other service with which customer can manage data (collectively, “Scale Nucleus Services”):
- Use of Scale Nucleus Services.
- Customer Content.