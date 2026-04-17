Scale Product Terms

Last updated: November 21, 2025 (view archived version here)

The terms below (“Product Terms”) govern your use of the applicable Services and are incorporated in the Scale Main Services Agreement (the “Agreement”). Capitalized terms used in these Product Terms but not defined below are defined in the Agreement. Scale may modify these Product Terms periodically. If an update will materially affect Customer's use of the Services, Scale will notify Customer prior to the update's effective date (except for changes due to legal or regulatory reasons which may be effective immediately). Otherwise, updates will be effective as of the date posted on this website.