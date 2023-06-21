Products
Scale Subprocessors
Last Updated: June 21, 2023
In order to provide our services, Scale may engage third party subprocessors or Scale affiliates to carry out our data processing activities. Some or all of these providers may process or have access to customer data, including personally identifiable information, depending on your organization's agreement with Scale:
Third Party Subprocessors
Amazon Web Services, Inc. - Infrastructure Provider
410 Terry Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Atlassian Pty Ltd. (Jira) - Project Management
Level 6, 341 George Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia
CloudApp - Application Monitoring
548 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94104, USA
CloudFlare, Inc. - Caching
101 Townsend Street, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
Databricks, Inc. - Analytics
160 Spear Street, Suite 1300, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
Datadog, Inc. - Monitoring and Alerts
620 8th Ave, 45th Floor, New York, NY 10018, USA
Elasticsearch, Inc. - Search
800 W. El Camino Real, Suite 350, Mountain View, CA 94040, USA
Figma, Inc. - Custom Labeling Workflow Design
116 New Montgomery St., Suite 400, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
FiveTran, Inc. - Analytics
405 14th Street, Suite 1050, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
Fullstory, Inc. - Application Monitoring
120 Ottley Drive NE, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30324, USA
Functional Software, Inc. (dba Sentry.io) - Monitoring and Alerts
132 Hawthorne Street, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
Google LLC (Google Cloud Platform) - Infrastructure Provider
1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043, USA
Google LLC (Workspace) - Productivity
1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043, USA
Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft 365) - Productivity
1 Microsoft Way, Redmond, Washington 98052, USA
MongoDB, Inc. (Atlas) - Database
100 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301, USA
Salesforce.com Inc. - Customer Success Tools
Salesforce Tower, 415 Mission Street, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
Segment.io, Inc. - Analytics
100 California Street, Suite 700, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Shortcut Software Company (f/k/a Clubhouse Software, Inc.) - Project Management
45 W 27th Street, New York, NY 10001, USA
Slack Technologies, Inc. - Messaging and Support
500 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
Snowflake Inc. - Analytics
106 East Babcock Street, Suite 3A, Bozeman, MT 59715, USA
Stripe, Inc. - Payment Processing
354 Oyster Point Blvd, South San Francisco, CA 94080, USA
Tableau Software, LLC (a Salesforce Company) - Analytics
1621 N 34th Street, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
TeleworkPH - Annotations and Labeling
2nd Floor A Square, DRT Highway Pinagbarilan, Baliuag, Bulacan 3006, Philippines
Zendesk, Inc. - Customer Success Tools
1019 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Affiliate Subprocessors
Scale AI Germany GmbH
Scale AI Global MX S de RL de CV
Smart Ecosystem, Inc.
Smart Ecosystem Philippines, Inc.