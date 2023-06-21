Scale Subprocessors

Last Updated: June 21, 2023

In order to provide our services, Scale may engage third party subprocessors or Scale affiliates to carry out our data processing activities. Some or all of these providers may process or have access to customer data, including personally identifiable information, depending on your organization's agreement with Scale:

Third Party Subprocessors

Amazon Web Services, Inc. - Infrastructure Provider

410 Terry Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109, USA

Atlassian Pty Ltd. (Jira) - Project Management

Level 6, 341 George Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

CloudApp - Application Monitoring

548 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94104, USA

CloudFlare, Inc. - Caching

101 Townsend Street, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA

Databricks, Inc. - Analytics

160 Spear Street, Suite 1300, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA

Datadog, Inc. - Monitoring and Alerts

620 8th Ave, 45th Floor, New York, NY 10018, USA

Elasticsearch, Inc. - Search

800 W. El Camino Real, Suite 350, Mountain View, CA 94040, USA

Figma, Inc. - Custom Labeling Workflow Design

116 New Montgomery St., Suite 400, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA

FiveTran, Inc. - Analytics

405 14th Street, Suite 1050, Oakland, CA 94612, USA

Fullstory, Inc. - Application Monitoring

120 Ottley Drive NE, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30324, USA

Functional Software, Inc. (dba Sentry.io) - Monitoring and Alerts

132 Hawthorne Street, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA

Google LLC (Google Cloud Platform) - Infrastructure Provider

1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043, USA

Google LLC (Workspace) - Productivity

1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043, USA

Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft 365) - Productivity

1 Microsoft Way, Redmond, Washington 98052, USA

MongoDB, Inc. (Atlas) - Database

100 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301, USA

Salesforce.com Inc. - Customer Success Tools

Salesforce Tower, 415 Mission Street, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA

Segment.io, Inc. - Analytics

100 California Street, Suite 700, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA

Shortcut Software Company (f/k/a Clubhouse Software, Inc.) - Project Management

45 W 27th Street, New York, NY 10001, USA

Slack Technologies, Inc. - Messaging and Support

500 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA

Snowflake Inc. - Analytics

106 East Babcock Street, Suite 3A, Bozeman, MT 59715, USA

Stripe, Inc. - Payment Processing

354 Oyster Point Blvd, South San Francisco, CA 94080, USA

Tableau Software, LLC (a Salesforce Company) - Analytics

1621 N 34th Street, Seattle, WA 98103, USA

TeleworkPH - Annotations and Labeling

2nd Floor A Square, DRT Highway Pinagbarilan, Baliuag, Bulacan 3006, Philippines

Zendesk, Inc. - Customer Success Tools

1019 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA

Affiliate Subprocessors

Scale AI Germany GmbH

Scale AI Global MX S de RL de CV

Smart Ecosystem, Inc.

Smart Ecosystem Philippines, Inc.