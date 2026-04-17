Scale Acceptable Use Policy

Last Updated: December 1, 2022

Use of the Services is subject to this Acceptable Use Policy (“Use Policy”). Capitalized terms not defined in this Use Policy will have the meaning stated in the applicable agreement between Customer and Scale. Scale may modify this Use Policy periodically. If an update will materially affect Customer's use of the Services, Scale will notify Customer prior to the update's effective date (except for changes due to legal or regulatory reasons which may be effective immediately). Otherwise, updates will be effective as of the date posted on this website.

Customer agrees not to, and not to allow any End User or third party to, use the Services: