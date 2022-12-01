Scale Acceptable Use Policy

Last Updated: December 1, 2022

Use of the Services is subject to this Acceptable Use Policy (“Use Policy”). Capitalized terms not defined in this Use Policy will have the meaning stated in the applicable agreement between Customer and Scale. Scale may modify this Use Policy periodically. If an update will materially affect Customer's use of the Services, Scale will notify Customer prior to the update's effective date (except for changes due to legal or regulatory reasons which may be effective immediately). Otherwise, updates will be effective as of the date posted on this website.

Customer agrees not to, and not to allow any End User or third party to, use the Services:

-to interfere with, disrupt, or violate the integrity of the Services, including:

breaching or circumventing any security or authentication measures;

any denial of service (DoS) attack on the Services or any other conduct that attempts to disrupt, disable, or overload the Services, such as submitting excessively frequent requests via the API;

submitting or distributing viruses, worms, Trojan horses, corrupted files or other destructive content;

using any robot, spider, scraper, or other unauthorized automated means to access the Services;

attempting to bypass, exploit, defeat, or disable limitations or restrictions placed on the Services; and

finding security vulnerabilities to exploit the Services; and

creating a false identity or any attempt to mislead others as to the identity of the sender or the origin of any data or communications;

-to infringe the intellectual property, privacy, or publicity rights of third parties, including by submitting, publishing, accessing or sharing Customer Materials or content without appropriate authorization;

-to violate Third-Party Restrictions;

-to engage in or encourage any activity that is illegal, deceptive, fraudulent, or harmful of others’ rights, or harmful of Scale’s business operations or reputation; or

-to violate applicable laws or regulations in any way.