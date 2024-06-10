We are seeking a highly experienced Staff Security Engineer to assist our overall Security team at Scale. This senior role is crucial for ensuring the comprehensive security of our products, services, and infrastructure. You will leverage your extensive expertise in both application and infrastructure security to conduct in-depth code reviews, secure large cloud environments, orchestrate and secure compute clusters, and review infrastructure as code. Your ability to diagnose complex security issues, influence security strategies, and mentor team members will be pivotal in maintaining and enhancing our security posture.

You will:

Conduct in-depth code reviews to identify and remediate security vulnerabilities.

Secure infrastructure across large cloud hosting providers (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP).

Implement and maintain robust security configurations and policies for both cloud environments and Kubernetes-backed services.

Orchestrate and secure GPU clusters to ensure high performance and security.

Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines with a strong focus on security.

Perform Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) to identify vulnerabilities in production code.

Review and secure infrastructure as code (e.g., Terraform, CloudFormation).

Conduct regular security assessments and audits of both application and infrastructure components to identify vulnerabilities and areas for improvement.

Develop and enforce security best practices for infrastructure automation and orchestration.

Guide engineering teams to build robust long-term solutions that consider security and privacy.

Clearly explain the mechanics and significance of security vulnerabilities, including their exploitability and potential impact.

Influence the security strategy and direction of both the Product Security and Infrastructure Security teams, advocating for best practices and continuous improvement.

Educate and mentor team members on security best practices and emerging threats.

Ideally, you’d have:

Proven experience as a Security Engineer with a focus on both product and infrastructure security.

Proficiency in NodeJS, TypeScript, and Kubernetes.

Strong understanding of modern Javascript application design.

Production experience with Kubernetes-backed services.

Hands-on experience with SAST and DAST tools and methodologies.

Proficiency in cloud security configurations and policies, as well as infrastructure as code tools such as Terraform and CloudFormation.

Experience with orchestrating and securing GPU clusters.

Exceptional problem-solving skills with the ability to diagnose and resolve complex security issues independently.

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to clearly present technical concepts and their implications to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Demonstrated ability to influence security strategies and drive improvements within an organization.

Relevant security certifications (e.g., CISSP, CEH, OSCP, AWS Certified Security Specialty, Certified Cloud Security Professional) are a plus.

Experience in a staff or principal security role is preferred.

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle is $212,000 - $254,400. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $212,000 — $254,400 USD