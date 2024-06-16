Engineering Manager, Public Sector

Software is eating the world, but AI is eating software. We live in unprecedented times – AI has the potential to exponentially augment human intelligence. Every person will have a personal tutor, coach, assistant, personal shopper, travel guide, and therapist throughout life. As the world adjusts to this new reality, leading platform companies are scrambling to build LLMs at billion scale, while large enterprises figure out how to add it to their products. To make them safe, aligned and actually useful, these models need human eval and reinforcement learning through human feedback (RLHF) during pre-training, fine-tuning, and production evaluations.
At Scale, our Generative AI Data Engine powers the most advanced LLMs and generative models in the world through world-class RLHF, human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI. On the public sector team, we strive to develop this groundbreaking technology to drive impact at the local, state and national government levels.
We’re looking for Engineering Managers to join our team. We are building the world’s best experts platform, where we use human knowledge to align advanced AI systems to further the public interest. You will be responsible for hiring, training and leading a high performing engineering team while understanding the user experience to ensure successful outcomes for our public sector customers.
You will:
- Recruit a high performing engineering team.
- Drive engineering productivity. Provide guidance, mentorship, and technical leadership to a team of researchers and engineers working on Generative AI projects.
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and execute strategic roadmap.
- Navigate and deliver outcomes while navigating through complex public sector compliance requirements and frameworks.
- Design and implement scalable backend systems for Federal customers, leveraging Scale's modern and cloud-native AI infrastructure
- Develop distributed systems, data-intensive applications, and machine learning infrastructure to enable real impact for mission owners
- Build robust and reliable backend systems that can serve as standalone products, empowering customers to accelerate their own AI ambitions
- Participate actively in customer engagements, working closely with stakeholders to understand requirements and deliver innovative solutions
- Contribute to the platform roadmap and product strategy for Scale AI's Federal business, playing a key role in shaping the future direction of our offerings
- Currently hold a TS/SCI clearance
Must be able to commute to either the Seattle, SF, DC, NYC, or St Louis office 1-2x weekly and have some ability to travel to our other offices. Ideally you’d have:
- 4+ years of full-time engineering experience, post-graduation
- 1+ year of prior engineering management or equivalent experience and has managed an engineering team.
- Have extensive experience in software development
- Experience scaling products at hyper-growth startups
- Excitement to work with AI technologies and their applications for the public sector
- Extremely strong track record as an individual contributor
- Show a track record of mentoring and leading teams in successful projects
- Possess excellent communication and collaboration skills, and the ability to translate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders
Nice to haves:
- Deep technical knowledge of Software Development, willing to get deep into the weeds to solve problems alongside the team.
- Have experience with AI platforms and technologies, including generative models and LLMs.
- Have previous experience in government or government facing technology roles
- Experience with cloud-native technologies, full stack development, data engineering, and ml ops infrastructure
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
